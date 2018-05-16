Spring open house

NORTH LIMA

Tabor’s Landscaping and Garden Center will host a spring open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its 800 E. Middletown Road location. There will be a demonstration on preparing tablescapes, a free spring craft for children, a complimentary wine tasting and lunch available via Dogs on the Run food truck.

UAW elections effort

LORDSTOWN

This week, a rally of union members, leaders and activists took place at United Auto Workers Local 1112 to “kick off the Labor 2018 election effort to elect worker-friendly candidates in the 2018 elections,” according to a news release from the AFL-CIO.

The event was the first of six regional kick-off events across the state with others scheduled this month in Marietta, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo.

Aviation open house

VIENNA

Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics will host a public open house from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at its Youngstown campus at 1453 Youngstown-Kingsville Road NE.

Constant Aviation will speak with prospective students about job demand for aviation technicians, according to a news release. Constant Aviation specializes in airframe maintenance and engine maintenance, major repairs, avionics and interior with locations at airports in Cleveland, Orlando, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

NASA opportunity for small businesses

YOUNGSTOWN

Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia have partnered with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to bring new contracting opportunities to small businesses.

A one-time event, “Reaching High – Aerospace Business Matchmaker” is scheduled for July 17-18 at Ohio University in Athens.

Participants will hear from NASA about how small businesses can qualify to be vendors for the agency. The next day, a matchmaker event will connect businesses, contractors and universities regarding contracting opportunities.

Registration is open at AerospaceMatchmaker.com. Early-bird registration for $110 per person goes through May 31. Between June 1 and July 6, the cost is $160 per person.

Registration for exhibitors is $300 for two people.

Junior Achievement gets ASECU support

AUSTINTOWN

Associated School Employees Credit Union employees recently participated in Junior Achievement Mahoning Valley’s Great American Bowl-a-thon, where they made a $1,000 donation to the organization.

Employees at the credit union’s five branches sold candy bars throughout the year to raise money to support local students through Junior Achievement programs, according to a news release.

Staff/wire reports