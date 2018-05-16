POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

May 8

Burglary: To a home in the 1700 block of Paisley Street. Stolen were a TV and a surround-sound system.

Theft: A purse was removed from a car in the 5100 block of Winslow Drive.

Theft: Someone stole $120 from a residence in the 500 block of Purdue Avenue.

Employee theft: Police responded to a report of such a crime at GNC, a retail chain that sells health- and sports-related vitamins and supplements at 5880 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: A $125 cellphone was stolen in the 3800 block of Huntmere Avenue.

Theft: Pieces of scrap metal were stolen from R&R Truck Center, 44 Victoria Road.

May 9

Arrest: Officers booked Donald L. Mulholland, 33, of Kroeck Avenue, Austintown, after he came to the police station to retrieve property. Mulholland was wanted on an arrest warrant from the Adult Parole Authority.

Arrest: After pulling him over near South Raccoon and Burgett roads, officers took into custody George J. Adams III of Messerly Road, Canfield, who was accused of failing to appear in court on a receiving-stolen-property charge. Adams, 18, also was cited on a charge of underage possession and consumption of alcohol after authorities said an open can or bottle of beer was in the vehicle.

Criminal damaging: A car in the 100 block of Atlanta Avenue sustained damage.

Theft: A South Roanoke Avenue resident found that an unauthorized charge had been made to an account.

May 10

Theft: Officers in the 1600 block of Lancaster Drive took Cassidy N. Fisher, 21, into custody on a warrant charging grand theft. A family member alleged that last month, Fisher, whose last known address was on Jonathan Lane in Austintown, had made an unauthorized $300 withdrawal from her account.

Theft: Medications were reported missing from a residence in the 1600 block of Lancaster Drive.

Theft: Various children’s toys were taken from a yard in the 100 block of North Roanoke Avenue.

Recovered property: A pellet gun was found in a mulched flower bed at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

May 11

Arrest: A traffic stop near Decamp Road resulted in the arrest of Nai Ru J. Morgan, 22, of Lakewood Avenue, Youngstown. He was wanted on a bench warrant charging failure to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Auto theft: Jackson Township authorities relinquished custody to Austintown police of Nathan L. Selley, 30, no address listed, who was wanted on a grand-theft charge after an Austintown man had reported his 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo stolen earlier this month.

Theft: Gary L. Teague, 47, of Idlewood Avenue, Youngstown, surrendered on a theft warrant after about $35 worth of scrap had been stolen off a pickup truck that belongs to R&R Truck Center.

Theft: Someone in the 5700 block of Interstate Boulevard removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle.

May 12

Aggravated menacing: A man at a South Raccoon Road fast-food restaurant told police two people threatened him by claiming they had a gun.

Criminal damaging: A vehicle’s window was broken at a business in the 6000 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Theft: A 1982 pop-up trailer was stolen in the 2000 block of Niles-Canfield Road.

Felonious assault: Two employees with a Victoria Road business reported having been assaulted, though the report contained no specific details.

Theft/drugs: Ceira M. Plater of Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with stealing two boxes of tampons, aspirin and energy drinks from Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave., and a Get Go gas station, 5163 Mahoning. Plater, 30, also faced three drug-related charges when, police alleged, two prescription pills and a white substance that later tested positive for cocaine were in her purse.

May 13

Arrest: Boardman police in the 3800 block of Tippecanoe Road handed Jayla J.M. Gilmore, 23, to Austintown authorities. Gilmore, who listed addresses on Compass West Drive in Austintown and Aravesta Avenue in Boardman, was accused of failing to appear in Austintown Area Court.

Arrest: Police on state Route 11 near Mahoning Avenue pulled over then charged Duane C. Witherspoon, 39, of Helena Avenue, Youngstown, with falsification after alleging he had provided a phony name and date of birth. Witherspoon also was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department warrant charging one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, cocaine possession and possessing drug paraphernalia.

May 14

Breaking and entering: Someone forcibly entered Aadams Appliance Services Inc., 4160 Mahoning Ave., and took a cash register.

CANFIELD

May 9

Citation: Officers handed Bryan Hess, 45, of Alliance a citation charging him with running a red light on East Main Street.

Citation: Kimberly Vanpelt, 18, of Lower Elkton Road, Columbiana, was cited on a charge of driving 54 mph on a 35-mph stretch of Fairground Boulevard.

May 10

Arrest: Police near U.S. Route 224 arrested David Havrilla of Creed Street, Struthers, upon discovering Havrilla, 29, was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department warrant charging failure to appear in court.

May 11

Citation: Raymond Opre, 33, of Edwards Avenue, Canfield, was cited when, police said, he ran a red light on East Main Street.

May 12

Arrest: Authorities on East Main Street took Kylee Cornwell, 23, of Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, into custody on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired.

Drugs: Danesha Davis, 26, of Bedford Heights, Ohio, was charged with drug abuse (marijuana) and driving under suspension after police had pulled her over on East Main Street.

Citation: Officers on Herbert Road cited Michael Pasquarella Jr., 47, of Front Street Southwest, Warren, on charges of having an expired operator’s license and driving 36 mph in an area with a 25-mph speed limit.