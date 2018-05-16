Police arrest man wanted on warrant
AUSTINTOWN
Officers arrested a man on a charge of criminal trespassing who was wanted on another warrant for failure to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court on charges of possessing drug-abuse instruments.
Officers responded to a call on Moorefield Avenue about 3 p.m. Monday in reference to Eric Doran’s return after being warned to not return. It was discovered Doran, 32, who is said to be homeless, had an outstanding warrant out of Youngstown Police Department for failure to appear on charges of possessing drug-abuse instruments issued Friday. Doran has a hearing at 9 a.m. today in Mahoning County Area Court.
On unauditable list
NEWTON FALLS
Incomplete financial records have prompted Ohio Auditor Dave Yost to place the Newton Falls Joint Fire District on the unauditable list.
“The Newton Falls Joint Fire District must bring its records back to an auditable condition in order to start the audit,” Yost said in a news release.
Before the start of the regular financial audit of the Newton Falls Joint Fire District for the period of Jan. 1, 2016, through Dec. 31, 2017, the state auditor’s office determined the condition of the financial records was not adequate to begin the audit.
In a letter to the district, the auditor’s office provided a list of information required to start the audit.
Regular session
CANFIELD
Canfield school board will host a regular session at 6 p.m. today in the board room, 100 Wadsworth St.
