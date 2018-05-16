Charges to be filed in 680 accident that killed ODOT worker

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

City Prosecutor and Law Director Jeff Limbian said Tuesday the 73-year-old man whose car hit an Ohio Department of Transportation Worker in March on Interstate 680 will face two misdemeanor traffic charges.

Limbian said Daniel Bondi, 73, of Youngstown, will face a first-degree misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide and a second-degree misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter in Youngstown Municipal Court in the March 15 accident that killed John Pasko, 53, of Salem.

Pasko was part of an ODOT brush-clearing crew under the Market Street bridge in the southbound lanes of the interstate when he was struck and killed about 12:35 p.m. March 15 by an SUV driven by Bondi.

At the time, police said Bondi had a medical condition, but they were not sure if that happened before the accident or after, when he realized he hit Pasko.

Limbian acknowledged Tuesday that Bondi did have a medical incident, but he also said he was not sure if it happened before or after the accident. He said Bondi was negligent and because of that, he was charged with the misdemeanors.

Bondi was traveling through a work/construction zone at 54 mph at the time of the accident, Limbian said.

Although the speed limit for that part of the highway is 50 mph, Limbian said that the speed Bondi was traveling was too fast for a work/construction zone.

“It’s [Bondi’s speed] not OK for a construction zone or entrance ramp,” Limbian said.

Limbian said besides going too fast in a work zone, Bondi also committed another traffic offense at the time, which was assured clear distance, which means having enough distance between yourself and another vehicle or object in the roadway to stop right away without colliding with it.

There is no evidence that Bondi was using a cellphone or other electronic device at the time of the accident, Limbian said. Limbian said Bondi called 911 and that was 19 seconds after the accident.

ODOT officials have said they believe all safety regulations were followed by the crew that was working that day.