April housing sales up across the Mahoning Valley

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Housing sales in the Mahoning Valley were up in April.

In Mahoning County, there were 245 homes sold in April 2018, up 17.2 percent from last April’s sales of 209, according to the Youngstown/Columbiana Association of Realtors.

Pending sales also were up, with 336 in April 2018, compared with 217 in April of last year. There were 281 new listings last month and a total inventory of 775 homes for sale. The average year-over-year sales price went up 5.2 percent to $115,696.

In Columbiana County, housing sales were up 16.2 percent, with 79 homes sold in April compared, with 68 in April 2017, according to YCAR.

Year-over-year pending sales were up 51.3 percent, with 118 last month compared with 78 in April 2017. There were 115 new listings and a total inventory of 342 homes for the sale. The average sales price went down 16.4 percent year over- year to $90,201.

In Trumbull County, there were 184 homes sold in April 2018, up 2.8 percent from last April’s sales of 179, according to the Warren Area Board of Realtors.

The year-over-year pending sales were up 16 percent to 247 homes. There were 257 new listings in April and a total inventory of 661 homes for sale. The average sales price for a home increased 36.3 percent year over year to $116,756.