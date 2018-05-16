People can donate to help two local dog organizations

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

BROOKFIELD

More than $3,000 worth of items will be donated to the Mahoning County Dog Pound and Every Dog Matters as gifts from a “wedding” between canines Daphne and Brayden.

Animal advocate Jason Cooke wanted to show people that dogs in the pound can be rehabilitated, and thought he could raise money while doing so. He organized the fundraiser, complete with a ceremony for the dogs to say their “wedding howls” and a real wedding dress for Daphne.

The wedding will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at his house, 384 Collar Price Road, and is open for anyone to attend. Cooke asks guests to donate money or buy an item for the Amazon registry, “Brayden Clepsi and Daphne Marie’s Wedding.”

Attire will be informal, and Cooke asks people to be there by 10:30 a.m.

A dog warden from the Mahoning County pound will act as minister.

Cooke rescued Daphne from being euthanized in Columbus, and he adopted Brayden from the Mahoning County pound because the dog was nervous in the kennel environment.

“Someone said a lot of people like Daphne and Brayden. So why not create a fundraiser around them?” he said. “I wanted to show how far these dogs have come.”

Cooke said the idea stemmed from the upcoming royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that is happening on the same day.

Already, Cooke said there are tons of items arriving from Amazon, including food, harnesses and toys.

Another fundraiser Cooke is helping with starts at noon the same day, and will be the reception, he said. The fundraiser will be at The Federal, and all proceeds will benefit Never Muzzled and Legacy Dog Rescue.

People can buy tickets at the downtown Youngstown fundraiser to win a dog crate full of liquor, worth about $1,600. The drawing is at 6 p.m.

Cooke hopes the fundraiser will raise awareness that dogs that aren’t doing well at the shelter can become amazing pets with a little patience and love.

“They deserve to have forever homes,” he said.