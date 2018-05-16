Discipline leads to promotion in Austintown schools

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

The school board disciplined and promoted an assistant principal in the same meeting Tuesday evening.

The board approved a recommendation of paid administrative leave for Tim Kelty, Austintown Elementary School assistant principal, effective March 29 to April 30.

Superintendent Vince Colaluca would not disclose the reason for Kelty’s discipline, but reinforced it is a “board decision.”

Colaluca said Kelty also received a five-day suspension without pay. Board president Don Sherwood could not be reached to comment Tuesday.

During the same meeting, the board approved a resolution amending Kelty’s assistant principal position to head principal upon the upcoming retirement of acting AES principal Thomas Lenton effective June 1. Lenton served for 19 years in the district.

In a May 18, 2017, story, The Vindicator reported Kelty was one of a number of administrators who received a contract extension – but his was different.

While most administrators received three-year contract extensions, Kelty received a one-year extension.

Board member Harold Porter, the lone board member to oppose the extensions, said during the May 2017 meeting it was ridiculous Kelty didn’t receive a three-year pact as well.