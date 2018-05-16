Amazon to build its sixth distribution center in Ohio
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
Internet retail giant Amazon says it plans to build another large distribution center in Ohio.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the newest center will employ 1,500 people in the village of West Jefferson, roughly 18 miles west of Columbus in Madison County.
Officials say the center is expected to open by the end of next year. It will become Amazon’s third distribution center in the Columbus area.
An Amazon spokesman said in a statement the company’s growth in Ohio results from “an outstanding workforce and incredible customers.” The Seattle-based company says it employs more than 6,000 people in the state.
Columbus remains one of 20 finalists for Amazon’s planned second headquarters, which promises 50,000 jobs and a $5 billion investment.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 15, 2018 5:15 p.m.
Amazon to build 6th distribution center in Ohio
- January 19, 2018 midnight
Amazon competitors narrowed to 20
- June 17, 2017 midnight
Amazon deal for Whole Foods could bring retail experiments
- October 12, 2017 2:39 p.m.
Congressional delegates bridge party lines in Amazon pitch
- July 27, 2017 midnight
Amazon plans to hire thousands in one day
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.