Agenda Thursday

Boardman school board, 5 p.m., special meeting, superintendent’s office, Boardman Center Intermediate School, 7410 Market St.

Mahoning County Educational Service Center board, 4:30 p.m., regular meeting, MCESC, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Jackson-Milton school board, 6:30 p.m., high school, 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., hearing room, administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Liberty school board, 7 p.m., high school community room, 1 Leopard Way.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., board meeting, commissioner’s hearing room, Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., staff meetings, second floor, administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Warren school board, 3:15 p.m., athletic council meeting, athletic director’s conference room, high school, 860 Elm Road NE.

Workforce Development Board, Mahoning and Columbiana Counties, noon, executive meeting, OhioMeansJobs Center, 141 Boardman-Canfield Road, Youngstown.

Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority, board of commissioners, noon, regular meeting, YMHA headquarters, Amedia Plaza, 131 W. Boardman St.

