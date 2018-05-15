METRO DIGEST || WRTA search

WRTA search

YOUNGSTOWN

The Western Reserve Transit Authority will conduct a nationwide search for a new executive director to replace James Ferraro.

Ferraro, who served as executive director since 1984, worked on a series of one-year renewable contracts since 2012. He intended to retire but agreed to stay on through the passage of last fall’s levy, according to a news release Monday.

The WRTA board agreed to release Ferraro on April 26 and appointed director of finance Marianne Vaughan to serve on an interim basis, the release said.

Service agreement

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown has signed a professional service agreement with 2Deep Entertainment, operated by Terrill Vidale, to serve as the city’s coordinator of downtown events and special projects. The agreement went into effect Monday, and the company will be paid $42,437 annually.

Sentenced to life

YOUNGSTOWN

A man convicted last week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to killing a man who was shot 16 times in his bed as he slept was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no parole plus 42 years in prison by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

Gregory James, 37, was sentenced for the murder of Ronald Lewis, 40, who was killed in his Atkinson Avenue home March 24, 2017, as well as attempted murder for the shooting of Lewis’ wife, who was shot 10 times but survived.

Police said James killed Lewis because Lewis’ brother, Javell Bates, told Lewis that James had shot him March 3, 2017. Bates died two days before Lewis was killed.

Gunshot victim

LIBERTY

Township police responded to a call about a gunshot victim at 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Northgate Avenue and Green Acres Drive, according to a dispatch report. The victim was taken to Northside Regional Medical Center.

The caller told police 10 men were standing outside when the shooting happened. Police Chief Richard Tisone said police have a good idea of who the suspects are, and charges will be filed within the next couple of days.

The shooting was connected to an illegal drug transaction, he said. Girard and Youngstown police were called to assist.

