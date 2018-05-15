Staying at DoubleTree

YOUNGSTOWN

Guests will begin staying at the DoubleTree by Hilton’s new downtown location Wednesday, according to a hotel representative.

MYCAP sessions

youngstown

The Mahoning Youngs-town Community Action Partnership, 1325 Fifth Ave., has scheduled information sessions for its Employment Skills and Training program.

The sessions will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. today; and from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday May 21-24 and May 29-30.

The information sessions give an overview of what is covered in the class (the next six-week class begins June 4), details of the program and what is expected from each participant.

The Employment Skills & Training is a free program that helps residents in Mahoning County learn basic work-related skills.

For information, including eligibility criteria, call 330-747-7921, ext. 1724.

Ribbon-cutting event

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sassy Girl Media, a digital-marketing agency, at 11 a.m. today at 241 W. Federal St., No. 307.

The company provides services such as website design, social media marketing, graphic design, video production, consultations and in-house workshops, according to a news release. Visit sassygirlmedia.com for information.

Sony to buy stake in Peanuts Holdings

TOKYO

Snoopy may be joining Sony.

Japanese electronics maker Sony Corp. said Monday that it is buying a stake in Peanuts Holdings, the company behind Snoopy and Charlie Brown.

Sony Music Entertainment signed a deal with DHX Media, based in Nova Scotia, Canada, to acquire 49 percent of the 80 percent stake DHX holds in Peanuts.

Under the deal, Sony Music will own 39 percent and DHX 41 percent. The family members of Charles Schulz, the creator of Peanuts, will continue to own 20 percent of Peanuts.

Selling Sears assets?

NEW YORK

Sears Holdings Corp. is considering selling its storied Kenmore brand along with other related assets.

The ailing company, which operates department stores under the Sears and Kmart names, says a special committee of its board is starting a formal process to explore the sale.

WHO aims to wipe out all trans fats

NEW YORK

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out artery-clogging trans fats from the global food supply in the next five years.

The United Nations agency has in the past pushed to exterminate infectious diseases, but now it’s aiming to erase a hazard linked to chronic illness.

Monday, the U.N. health agency said eliminating trans fats is critical to preventing deaths worldwide. WHO estimates that eating trans fats – commonly found in baked and processed foods – leads to the deaths of more than 500,000 people from heart disease every year.

Staff/wire reports