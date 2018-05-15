Raid nets guns, drugs at South Side house

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found several firearms and a bag of suspected heroin after they searched a home with a warrant on East Judson Avenue late Monday morning.

Arthur Tarver, 19, of Youngstown, ran to the second floor when he saw the officers, but he was eventually handcuffed. Police came to the South Side house at 11:30 a.m.

Officers found a bag of suspected heroin, a Smith & Wesson handgun, a Bryco Arms 9 mm, a .22 caliber handgun, a Ruger AR .556, a bag of ammunition, three television sets and a silver scale in the house.

Since Tarver’s ID was found in the home and he was mentioned in one of the officer’s separate burglary investigations, he was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Youngstown Municipal Court records don’t indicate when he will appear in court for his arraignment hearing. He is in the Mahoning County jail.