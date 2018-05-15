Agenda Wednesday
McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m. caucus followed immediately by council meeting, community room, 500 Ohio Ave.
Struthers City Council, 5:45 p.m., CASTLO board chairmen Randy Partika and Sarah Lown will speak to council about tax increment financing followed by 6:15 p.m. finance and legislation committee meeting to discuss pending legislation, council caucus room 11, municipal building, 6 Elm St.
Mahoning County Convention and Visitors Bureau, 3 p.m., advisory board, Hampton Inn, 880 N. Canfield-Niles Road, Austintown.
Mathews school board, 6 p.m., executive session, immediately followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, high school cafeteria, 4429 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna.
Mercer County Housing Authority, 10:30 a.m., MCHA, 80 Jefferson Ave., Sharon, Pa.
Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.
