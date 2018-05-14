METRO DIGEST | Bike to Work on Friday, autism workshop set

Warren plans events for Bike to Work day

WARREN

The Bike to Work Warren Committee is having its seventh annual bike to work breakfast event Friday when residents and employees are invited to ride their bicycles to work or elsewhere, stopping for a free continental breakfast from 6 to 9 a.m. at the Log Cabin west of Courthouse Square downtown.

T-shirts will be available to the first 100 cyclists with the opportunity to win other prizes and give-away items, said Jenna Amerine, health educator with the Trumbull County Creating Healthy Communities Coalition. The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership has supported planning and execution of the event for its first seven years and plans to remained involved, officials said.

Some important safety tips to remember when bicycling on the road include: Ride with traffic on the right side of the road, obey all traffic laws including turn signals, stop at stop signs and wear a helmet. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bike-to-Work-Warren-Ohio/418273698255301.

Autism workshop set

CANFIELD

The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley (ASMV) is offering a free educational workshop, “Navigating Financial, Legal & Waiver Issues,” starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lehner Carroll Shope Capital Management, 4366 Boardman-Canfield Road.

“We are bringing together information that our families need, but have a difficult time finding,” said Robin Suzelis, president of Autism Society of Mahoning Valley’s board. she said.

Speakers include: Atty. James B. Dietz, Friedman & Rummell, Co. L.P.A; Atty. R. Eric Gaum, Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP’ - James Sutman, ISLE Inc. and Purple Cat; and Amy Shope, financial advisor, Lehner Carroll Shope Capital Management.

For those who can’t attend, the organization will have an online viewing option available either through You Tube or Facebook Live. Register at http://autismmv.org/registrationcaregiver.php to attend the seminar. Light refreshments will be served. For information, email autismmv@gmail.com or call 330-333-9609.

Armed Forces Day observed Saturday

Armed Forces Day for 2018 will be observed Saturday.

Armed Forces Day is observed on the third Saturday of May each year. Armed Forces day culminates the end of Armed Forces Week in which each branch of the military is honored on a separate day of that week. The day is a time to honor the men and women who currently serve in the armed forces of the United States.