Ohio woman, 113, is now the oldest person in the US

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS

A 113-year-old woman living in suburban Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.

Cleveland.com reports the 88-year-old daughter of Lessie Brown says her mother remarked, “that’s good” when told Friday she had become the country’s oldest person.

Daughter Verline Wilson says Brown spends much of her days sleeping.

Brown was born in 1904 in Atlanta and moved to Cleveland when she was 18. She married and had five children, three of whom are still living. The Cleveland Heights resident has more than 50 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Family members have attributed Brown’s long life to her eating a yam every day until she was 110.

Delphine Gibson was 114 when she died Wednesday in Huntingdon, Pa.

Family reunited with lost dog found 4 years later in Ohio

TOLEDO

A dog that ran away from a Lansing, Mich., family four years ago has been reunited with them after being found more than 100 miles away in Ohio and identified through a microchip.

The Blade reports a Toledo police officer found 12-year-old Bambi wandering a neighborhood this month and took her to Lucas County Canine Care & Control.

Bradley Wieferich said he was surprised by the call from a microchip company telling him Bambi had been found.

Bambi and the Wieferich family were reunited in Toledo a week ago. Wieferich said he initially didn’t recognize her at the shelter but then saw identifying marks on her muzzle and was greeted with a familiar howl.

Wieferich says Bambi is doing well and even remembers some of her old tricks.

Deputy in critical condition after shooting

COLUMBUS

Authorities in Ohio say a sheriff’s deputy is in critical condition, and a suspect is dead after gunfire was exchanged following attempted traffic stop.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Franklin County deputy was shot shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday in Columbus after the deputy tried to stop a pickup truck and the driver fled.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday identified the suspect who was killed as 55-year-old Darrell Bruffy, of Orient.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Marc Gofstein didn’t say why the deputy tried to stop the truck.

He said is expected to survive.

Columbus police creating new digital forensic unit

COLUMBUS

Police in Ohio’s capital city of Columbus are creating a new digital forensics unit for officers to analyze and download information from cellphones taken during investigations.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the new unit is expected to be fully staffed by year’s end.

Police Chief Kim Jacobs says there’s a big need for the digital unit, pointing out that 20 cellphones were taken from a house in one homicide case, leaving the analysis to one detective who covers all three homicide shifts.

Detective James Howe says location information extracted from phones can sometimes put killers near crime scenes. He says it typically takes him three to four hours to search a phone.

Jacobs says the unit will be funded with money exchanged for the department’s help with federal task force cases.

Ohio attorney general rules bar’s jackpot game appears legal

CLEVELAND

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has issued an opinion that a Cleveland tavern’s jackpot game appears to be legal if all the proceeds are eventually paid to participants.

Cleveland.com reports the opinion was prompted by a request from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office to examine the legality of a “Queen of Hearts” game that led to jackpot prize of nearly $5 million in March.

Grayton Road Tavern held back $550,000 to seed the next round, but then suspended the game earlier this month to await an opinion from the Attorney General’s Office.

The opinion said that without state regulations, there are concerns about games with large prize pools lacking oversight and protections for consumers. The opinion encourages the state Legislature to examine such games.

Man with dead son in car surrenders to police

PARMA

Authorities say a 41-year-old man drove to a suburban Cleveland police station with his unresponsive toddler son in his car and surrendered to officers.

Parma police issued a statement Sunday that says the man entered the city’s police station around 9 p.m. Saturday with cuts on his arms and said he wanted to turn himself in for a crime.

Officers found the man’s 18-month-old son not breathing inside the man’s car in the station’s parking lot. The toddler was pronounced dead at a Parma hospital.

Police haven’t provided details about how the boy died or how his father was injured.

Associated Press