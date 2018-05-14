NEWSMAKERS

‘Avengers’ overpowers ‘Breaking In,’ ‘Party’

LOS ANGELES

“Avengers: Infinity War” is still ruling the box office in its third weekend in theaters, easily beating out the mom-themed fare.

The Walt Disney Studios on Sunday estimates that “Infinity War” has added $61.8 million from North American theaters bringing its total domestic earnings to $547.8 million. Globally the film has now grossed over $1.6 billion – $200 million of which was from its massive opening in China this weekend. It’s now the fifth highest grossing film of all time worldwide.

The superhero blockbuster overpowered newcomers such as the Melissa McCarthy comedy “Life of the Party” and the Gabrielle Union thriller “Breaking In,” both of which were strategically timed to debut on Mother’s Day weekend.

In a distant second, “Life of the Party” earned an estimated $18.5 million, which is a few million short of some of McCarthy’s other comedy collaborations with husband, Ben Falcone, such as “Tammy” and “The Boss.” It also got similarly mixed reviews from critics. The Warner Bros. release stars McCarthy as a woman who decides to go back to college with her daughter.

The studio said it is “thrilled” with the results.

The modestly budgeted “Breaking In” took third place with $16.5 million, over-performing most industry expectations despite lackluster reviews. The film stars Union as a mom who has to fight to save her kids from a group of home invaders.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included. Final domestic figures will be released today.

1.“Avengers: Infinity War,” $61.8 million ($281.3 million international).

2.“Life of the Party,” $18.5 million ($2.9 million international).

3.“Breaking In,” $16.5 million ($1 million international).

4.“Overboard,” $10.1 million ($8.2 million international).

5.“A Quiet Place,” $6.4 million ($2.8 million international).

6.“I Feel Pretty,” $3.7 million ($3.5 million international).

7.“Rampage,” $3.4 million ($6.4 million international).

8.“Tully,” $2.2 million.

9.“Black Panther,” $1.9 million.

10.“Blockers,” $1.1 million ($1.2 million international).

Fine weather forecast for royal wedding day

LONDON

Neither too hot nor too cold.

That’s the weather forecast Britain’s Met Office has offered for Saturday in Windsor, England, where Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are having their wedding.

Forecasters are predicting highs of around 64 degrees for the royal wedding. It is also supposed to be sunny for much of the day in Windsor.

It’s a good thing, too, as the couple has chosen to ride in an open-topped Ascot Landau carriage during the post-ceremony procession.

Four horses will draw the carriage from Windsor Castle through the town center and back for the wedding reception.

Associated Press