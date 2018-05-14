Meeting set on parking at Y’town health dept.

Health commissioner to meet with commissioner today

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Erin Bishop, health commissioner of the Youngstown City Health District, is scheduled to meet today with Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and other city officials to discuss parking issues at the health department’s new location in the Youngstown Municipal Courthouse at 9 W. Front St.

The health department, moved from the Mahoning County-owned Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave., and opened for business at 8 a.m. today.

It was primarily a money-saving move, said Bishop.

The city health department paid rent at the Oak Hill facility while the space in the newly renovated courthouse is rent-free and adequate for the department, she said.

However, Bishop said she has asked for and not received clarification about designated handicapped parking spaces, of which there are none near the courthouse; designated spots for funeral home directors who register death certificates at the department, and parking for employees.

At today’s meeting with city officials, Bishop said she hoped to get clarification on designated handicapped parking and where employees and funeral directors are to park.