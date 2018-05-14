Drive-by shooting leaves 3 wounded

May 14, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

AKRON

A drive-by shooting in Akron left three people wounded.

Police say the victims were talking outside a home in the city Saturday evening when they were shot.

Responding officers found a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they later learned a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman had arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

