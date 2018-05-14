COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

David D. Miller, 23, of Rome, and Mary E. Troyer, 21, of Orwell.

James D. Howe, 30, of Edinburg, United Kingdom, and Julia M. Guerrieri, 25, of same.

Andy E. Miller, 20, of Middlefield, and Rachel J. Detweiler, 19, of same.

Kayla M. Rea, 23, of Niles, and Andrew R. Wilson, 29, of same.

Leah R. McConnell, 21, of Hubbard, and Caleb M. McCorkle, 22, of same.

James L. Smith, 64, of Warren, and Cynthia D. Lowe, 49, of St. Francis, Wis.

James S. Yoder, 22, Quaker City, and Arlene S. Detweiler, 21, of Southington.

Ashley D. Price, 32, of Cortland, and James L. Phillis Jr., 30, of same.

Brian S. Carlson, 28, of Niles, and Christina M. Bosley, 26, of same.

Amber L. Hites, 31, of Cortland, and Michael L. Ferry, 45, of same.

Daniel C. Cooper, 43, of Jackson Center, Pa., and Renee L. Meadows, 42, of Warren.

George L. Baugh, 62, of Canfield, and L’Tonya M. Jones, 56, of Warren.

Amanda M. Fisher, 39, of Springboro, Pa., and Jason E. Radel, 44, of same.

Charles A. Gregory, 54, of Southington, and Lois J. Andreatta, 57, of same.

Scott R. Nord, 24, of Hubbard, and Victoria P. Evans, 23, of Lisbon.

Brock A. Bartholow, 28, of Cortland, and Aubrey D. Springer, 33, of same.

Michael T. Shuster, 33, of Southington, and Kathryn E. Terlingo, 37, of Middlefield.

David L. Firtik, 31, address confidential, and Haley J. Otto, 30, of Newton Falls.

Jennifer L. Simmons, 47, of Bristolville, and John A. Carrino, 47, of same.

Mark A. Swesey, 30, of Clayton, N.C., and Ashley K. Berecek, 28, of same.

Miranda D. Spotleson, 27, of Girard, and James A. Petruzzi, 33, of same.

Lisa M. Watkins, 38, of Waterford, Pa., and Brock R. Ketterman, 38, of same.

Mitchell R. Gorbey, 66, of Warren, and Desiree L. Totta, 50, of same.

Derek J. Salyers, 33, Warren, and Rebecca L. Milliron, 30, of same.

Taylor L. Davis, 25, of Cortland, and Mathew A. Pagano, 25, of Girard.

De’Andre L. Burten Sr., 37, of Leavittsburg, and Tameka N. Spearmon, 38, of Cleveland.

Ross A. Frances, 48, of Leavittsburg, and Sarah M. Twyford, 33, of Youngstown.

New complaints

Sam Lamancusa v. Lori M. Johnson et al, tax foreclosure.

PNC Bank National Association v. Emanuel T. Strother et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Katherine McGee et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. David A. Fowler et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Sheana M. Husk et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Bantha Holdings LLC et al, foreclosure.

New Penn Financial LLC v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kevin Harris et al, foreclosure.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Todd A. Markovich et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Robert Gibson et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

CIT Bank NA v. Anthony J. Raber et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Ralph W. Johnson et al, foreclosure.

Suntrust Mortgage Inc. v. Bryan D. Emerson et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Yancy Y. Seeman et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kevin Harris et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Elizabeth Nidel et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Graytorreys Fund LLC, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Alvin G. Sullivan et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. NA v. Vincent Mariano Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Citizens Bank NA v. John E. Turkovich Revocable Trust et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James A. Mullen III, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Michael A. Marrara et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Janice M. McDermott, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Robert Fagnano, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. FDL Broadway Development LLC, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Eric L. Pasky, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Victoria J. Taylor, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. John C. Smerchansky, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Bertha L. Davis, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Samuel Hollenberger IV, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Trista L. Crosby, foreclosure.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Thomas J. Flamini et al, other civil.

Warren Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. Jay Hart, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Jeremy Ross, other civil.

State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. v. Leticia N. Smith, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Joann Henning, other civil.

James Snowden Jr. v. Charlotte Hildreth et al, other civil.

Allstate Insurance Co. v. Amanda R. Busseno, other civil.

Jessica M. Keith et al v. Garret White et al, other civil.

THG Real Estate Inc. v. JM Clemente LTD et al, other civil.

Daniel B. Letson v. Charlotte M. Ellis et al, other civil.

Spotsylvania Mall Co. v. Thapa Foods LLC et al, other civil.

Ohio Valley mall Co. v. MSAA Partners LLC, other civil.

Discover Products Inc. v. Daniel L. Bruno Jr., other civil.

Citibank NA v. Delbert G. Kurtz, other civil.

Synchrony Bank v. Stacey Montgomery, other civil.

Susan L. Hay v. CSA Travel Protection, other civil.

Thomas A. Yount v. Robert L. Stringer Jr., other civil.

Adam N. Tice v. Hannah M. Breedlove et al, other torts.

Susan Flipcich v. Patricia A. Thomas et al, other torts.

Kenneth Haynes et al v. Kevin M. Winyard et al, other torts.

Roxanna Fotheringham v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Giovina M. Rossi v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Midland Funding LLC v. Thomas Hartman, money.

Comenity Capital Bank v. Christopher Padovan, money.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Jay Walters, money.

Dissolutions Asked

Kristina Jones and Jeffrey Jones.

Carrie A. Talkington and Cody L. Urso.

John Mihalcin and Kelly Mihalcin.

Mary Allegro and John Allegro.

Divorces Asked

Jerome Barksdale Jr. v. Charlette Holmes.

Michael L. Kirsch v. Stacey R. Kirsch.

Jeremey L. Johnson v. Hannah R. Johnson.

Amanda K. Douglas v. Jayquan T. Douglas.

Marriage licenses

John Costello, Jr, 38, of 7567 Sugartree Drive, Boardman, and Amanda Caro, 30, of 388 Erskine Ave., Boardman.

Justin I. Sierra, 24, of 80 Mary Ann Lane 1, Youngstown, and Vanessa C. Ojeda, 23 of same.

Ryan C. Munroe, 31, of 8128 N. Lima Road, Poland, and Patty L. Ryser, 29, of same.

Kyle R. Betts, 24, of West Hampton, Austintown, and Joellin E. Chance, 24 of 1607 WestHampton, Youngstown.

Henry C. Rutherford, 88 of 2798 Rosewae Drive, Youngstown, and Rhonda D. Owens, 62, of same.

Blain A. Patterson, 27 of 2807 Bainbridge Dr., Durham, N.C., and Sarah E. Ritchey, 24, of same.

Mark S. Urbanic, 55 of 537 W. Omar St., Struthers, and Monica L. Rea, 50 of same.

Jose A. Ramos, 37, of 106 Jackson St., Campbell, and Brunilda Mercado-Castra, 45, of same.

Corey H. Garcia, 25, of 595 W. Ohio Ave., Sebring, and Sarah E.B. Dorsey, 26, of same.

Gerald E. Pusey, 61, of 344 Marmion Ave., Youngstown, and Rhonda M. Wells, 49, of same.

Wesley C. Berrong, 27, of 1874 Cordova Ave., Youngstown, and Brittany A. Bielobockie, 30, of same.

Richard L. Palmer II, 57, of 4199 Lockwood Blvd., Youngstown, and Deborah J. Stinemire, 57, of same.

Jacob M. Fulmer, 30, of 210 Edgewater Drive, Austintown, and Samantha M.J. Guffey, 30, of same.

Anthony Scott, 30, of 7400 West Blvd. Apt. 119, Boardman, and Jeanna M. Denson, 30, of same.

Christopher N. Crane, 48, of 11499 New Buffalo Road, North Lima, and Christine M. Mills, 51, of same.

John M. Molinaro, 49, of 5306 Youngstown-Poland Road, Poland, and Julie A. Detchon, 42, of same.

Joel Montaz, 24, of 2846 Roy St., Youngstown, and Sieyribeth E. Gomez-Gomez, 23, of same.

William C. Fitch, 38, of 5642 Yorktown Lane, Austintown, and Shelly A. Knopick, 26, of same.

James R. Jones Jr., 40, of 3910 Chaucer Way, Youngstown, and Nicole T. Mayberry, 35, of same.

Alexander J. Viglio, 24, of 582 Wilbur Ave., Youngstown, and Hannah L. Fulvi, 23, of 3602 Hopkins Road, Youngstown.

Tyler D. Shaffer, 22, of 1439 Victory Hill Lane, Austintown, and Nikia M. Boyk, 24, of 381 N. Turner Road, Austintown.

John C. Lyons, 52, of 10400 Carrousel Woods Drive, New Middletown, and Kristen A. Burkey, 55, of 129 Maplewood Court, New Middletown.

Marcus C. Deeter, 23, of 13552 Woodworth Road, New Springfield, and Desiree M. Ridzon, 25, of same.

Zebulon R. DelRio, 36, of 152 Youngstown-Lowellville Road, Lowellville, and Savanna D. Warner, 28, of same.

mahoning county

DOCKET

State v. Richard Edwards, pleads guilty.

State v. Dangelo Benson Jr., pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Christopher Council, sentenced.

State v. Duane H. Tirado, sentenced.

State v. Daniel Elliott, pleads guilty.

Norman F. Dunlap Jr. et al v. Sebastian Rucci et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Curtis E. Laduke et al, order of magistrate.

Mellisa L. Higgins v. Tina M. Walker et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Thomas Weaver et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Karel Cubick et al, order of magistrate.

State of Ohio ex rel v. Arthur D. Sugar Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Joseph Finocchi v. Dallas W. Johnson et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of America NA v. Susan K. Moore-Johnson et al, order of sale withdrawn.

Robert S. McIntyre v. Dilullo Builders LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Michael R. Gatrell v. Buckeye Collision Center Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Vincent J. Zmith et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Alice J. Fares et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Bryant Thigpen et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Luis Guerrero et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

David E. Moss v. Ed Rovnak, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Crystal Moffett et al, order of magistrate.

M and T Bank v. Justine M. Klopta et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Joyce G. Jennings et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Sandra P. Heard et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Diane Billet-Gentry et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Sharon Matesevac et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Milan M. Nisevich et al, order of magistrate.

Iris R. Salas et al v. Robert J. Ford, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mary Denson, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Thomas F. Dutting v. William Brush II et al, order of magistrate.

Christopher Sorum v. Dollar Tree Stores Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

John L. Bradley Jr. v. Jenette M. Garbarz et al, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Paula A. Johnson-Moore et al, order of magistrate.

Rachel E. Carter v. Youngstown City Schools et al, order of magistrate.

Anthony B. Smith v. Mancan Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Gregory S. Jeffries et al, order of magistrate.

MAD Real Estate Inc. v. Tapes LTD et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Ray Thomas Jr. et al, dismissed.

State v. Kennett P. Thompson, dismissed.

State v. Robert W. Walp, sentenced.

State v. Billy Weese, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Charles E. Cole, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Charles Cole, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Leartis Day, pleads guilty.

State v. Jontae Revere, pleads guilty.

State v. Scott Braidic, pleads guilty.

State v. Kyle T. Christy, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Julian E. Missioni, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Julian E. Missioni, sentenced.

State v. Carlos A. Moreno, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Raymond M. Dillon, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Jennifer Johnston, pleads guilty; must undergo a period of rehab for 1 year throguh CCA.

State v. Jeffrey L. Westcott, pleads guilty.

State v. Savanha Cofield, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Jonathan English, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Cassondra Hollie, pleads guilty; must undergo rehab for 1 year through CCA.

McDonald Plaza LLC v. Rulli Family Foods Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

OPRS Communities v. Charles J. Mitchell Sr., order of magistrate.

GRPL Enterprises Inc. v. Enervest Operating LLC, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank Na v. Jocelyn A. Hephner et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution of proceeds.

JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Rodney A. Bills Sr. et al, dismissed.

Thomas L. Mikulka v. James E. Sprankle et al, order of magistrate.

Midfirst Bank v. Jeffrey W. Smith et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Condridge Smith et al, order of magistrate.

Lynette K. Brownlee et al v. Candice M. Smith et al, settled and dismissed.

Stacey M. Miller v. Poland Veterinary Center et al, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Douglas W. Martin, order of magistrate.

Lakeisha Hough v. Chuntivia Bray, order of magistrate.

Anthony Hershey v. Austin F. Larsen, order of magistrate.

Lisa Farkas v. Cornell Barnes, order of magistrate.