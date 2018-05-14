Agenda Tuesday

Austintown school board, 5 p.m., public meeting, Fitch High School, 4560 Falcon Drive.

Campbell school board, 6 p.m., special meeting, conference room, 280 Sixth St.

Milton Township trustees, 6 p.m., special meeting, followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, town hall, 15990 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.

Niles school board, 4 p.m., executive session, followed by 5 p.m. regular meeting, middle school, 411 Brown St.

Poland Village Council, 7 p.m., caucus, followed by 7:30 p.m. meeting, town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 9:30 a.m., ASAP Coalition, conference room A, first floor, TMHA, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, No. 201, Warren.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 4:30 p.m., board of directors, conference room A, first floor, TMHA, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, No. 201, Warren.

Warren school board, 6 p.m., administration building, 105 High St. NE.

Weathersfield school board, 5 p.m., work session, board office, 1334 Seaborn St., Mineral Ridge.

Weathersfield school board, 7 p.m., high-school media room, 1334 Seaborn St., Mineral Ridge.