Torch Awards for 2018 announced

YOUNGSTOWN

The Better Business Bureau serving the Mahoning Valley announced the 2018 Torch Awards for Marketplace Trust, which celebrates BBB-accredited businesses and leaders that exemplify BBB standards.

The 2018 Torch Awards for Marketplace Trust recipients are Joe Dickey Electric Inc., R.T. Vernal Paving & Excavating, White House Fruit Farm, and Hively Construction Co. The Torch Award for Nonprofit Excellence will go to the United Way of Youngstown & the Mahoning Valley.

The Torch Award for Civic Leadership recipient is Sister Patricia McNicholas, OSU.

The awards ceremony is at 11:30 a.m. June 5 at the Lake Club in Poland. For ticket information, contact BBB at 330-744-7210 or melissa@youngstown.bbb.org.

Service rates lower

YOUNGSTOWN

Dominion Energy Ohio’s May standard choice offer is 8 percent lower than in May 2017, the company announced, citing its latest Public Utilities Commission of Ohio filing.

Its standard service offer rates will be $2.89 per thousand cubic feet, which is 25 cents per thousand cubic feet lower than in May 2017, Dominion said. The company projected the average SCO/SSO residential customer’s bill this month would be 1 percent lower compared with May of last year.

The May 2018 rates are 4.7 percent higher than in April 2018, the company said.

High rating for Grange Insurance

COLUMBUS

Global credit-rating agency A.M. Best recently gave Columbus-based Grange Insurance a financial strength rating of “A,” which indicates the company’s ability to pay policyholders’ claims.

Grange also announced its Issuer Credit Rating remains “A+.” This rating indicates Grange has an excellent ability to meet senior financial obligations.

Grange Life Company’s ratings were also given, with an “A-” FSR and ICR.

Collecting for USO

AUSTINTOWN

Greenwood Chevrolet of Austintown is collecting snacks and toiletries through month’s end to support the USO of Northern Ohio.

The USO of Northern Ohio will put together care packages to send to military service members deployed in Afghanistan, Iraq and other parts of the world.

The dealership asks community members to drop off donations to its showroom at 4695 Mahoning Ave.

Any individual who makes a donation of at least five items or $5 will be entered in a raffle for a $200 Amazon gift card.

For a list of requested items, visit GreenwoodChevrolet.com/carepacks.

$2,000 donation

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings Charitable Foundation recently donated $2,000 to Interfaith Home Maintenance Service Inc.

“The funds will be used to provide emergency or necessary home repairs for very low-income homeowners – the kinds of repairs which enable homeowners to remain in their own homes such as furnace repairs, hot water tank replacements, plumbing repairs, waterline replacements, the construction of ramps and the installation of grab bars, steps, cabinets, etc.,” said Kerry Pettit, Interfaith executive director. “Our mission is to enhance the quality of life of homeowners who are low income, especially elderly and physically challenged persons, and to improve neighborhoods in the greater Youngstown area by performing essential home repairs.”

Staff/wire reports