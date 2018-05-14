NE Ohio woman now holds title of America's oldest person
Associated Press
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio
A 113-year-old woman living in suburban Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.
Cleveland.com reports the 88-year-old daughter of Lessie Brown says her mother remarked, “that’s good” when told Friday she had become the country’s oldest person.
Daughter Verline Wilson says Brown spends much of her days sleeping.
Brown was born in 1904 in Atlanta and moved to Cleveland when she was 18. She married and had five children, three of whom are still living. The Cleveland Heights resident has more than 50 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Family members have attributed Brown’s long life to her eating a yam every day until she was 110.
Delphine Gibson was 114 when she died Wednesday in Huntingdon, Pa.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 10, 2018 5:45 p.m.
Oldest person in US dies; Pennsylvania woman was 114
- October 2, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Nellie Beach of Hubbard at age 107 Healthy and wise
- June 9, 2017 12:01 a.m.
40 years later, family uses hostage event for good
- January 24, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Police searching for missing woman
- April 16, 2017 midnight
Italy’s Emma Morano, the world’s oldest person, dies at 117
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.