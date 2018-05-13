METRO DIGEST || Passenger killed in Franklin Twp. crash

Passenger killed in Franklin Twp. crash

FRANKLIN, pa.

A 33-year-old Prospect, Pa., man was killed early Saturday when the vehicle in which he was a passenger ran off Prospect Road (state Route 528) near English Oak Drive in Franklin Township and struck a tree, reported troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Butler station. Dead is Brandon M. Lucas, who was riding in the passenger seat. The driver of the vehicle, Jason P. Williams, 44, of Butler, lost control for unknown reasons and hit the tree, state police said. He was flown via medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Mahoning Extension pruning clinic May 22

CANFIELD

The Mahoning County Extension, 490 S. Broad St., will host a hands-on pruning clinic from 6 to 8:30 p.m. May 22. Participants will learn how to care for and mold landscapes into healthy spaces.

Topics of discussion will include disease reduction, regeneration, shape and proper landscape maintenance. Each participant will go home with a set of pruners. Demonstrations will be done by Eric Barrett, OSU Extension educator.

This event will take place rain or shine, so appropriate dress and rugged shoes or boots are recommended. Registration is $20 per person, which includes a set of hand pruners and handouts.

For information or to register, call 330-533-5538 or visit go.osu.edu/landprune2018.

Garden District Assoc.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Garden District Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Colonial Hall of St. John Lutheran Church, 1420 Mahoning Ave. Jerry O’Hara, president, will officiate.

Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th, will give an update of activities on the West Side and the city of Youngstown.

Hydrangea school

CANFIELD

The Ohio State University Extension will host a workshop about hydrangeas from 6 to 8:30 p.m. May 31 at the Mahoning County Extension Office, 490 S. Broad St. Eric Barrett, OSU Extension educator, will speak about which varieties work best in garden and landscape, and how to properly care for and maintain a successful bed of hydrangeas.

Registration is $30 and space and seating are limited. To register, call the extension office at 330-533-5538 or visit go.osu.edu/hydrangea2018.

Mercer Co. dog licenses

MERCER, Pa.

Dog wardens will canvass homes in Mercer County the week of May 21 to ensure all dog owners have current licenses and rabies vaccinations. All dogs 3 months or older must be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year. Additionally, all dogs and nonferal cats must be vaccinated against rabies. Violators can be cited, with a maximum fine of $300 per violation, plus court costs.

Licenses may be purchased in person between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.; by mail from Amber White, Mercer County Treasurer, 104 Courthouse, Mercer, PA 16137; online at www.mcc.co.mercer.pa.us/ or by visiting a local agent. For more information, call the treasurer’s office at 724-662-4440.

First Friday Club lunch

BOARDMAN

First Friday Club of Greater Youngstown will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 31 at The Georgetown, 5945 South Ave., for its luncheon series. The Rev. Nathan Castle will present the topic, “From Over the Rainbow to There’s No Place Like Home,” a brief tour of the classic Oz story as a means of re-examining our own stories and helping each other find our way home. Cost is $16 and reservations are limited. Visit www.firstfridayclubofgreateryoungstown.org or call 330-770-4498.