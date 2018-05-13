METRO DIGEST || Learn how to work with contractors

Learn how to work with contractors

WARREN

All Menards home-improvement stores will host a three-day Local Contractor Event to educate guests on how local contractors can assist with home-improvement ideas and projects. The events are scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. May 22, 23, and 24. Locally, Menards has a store at 2015 Walmart Drive NE.

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation walk

BOARDMAN

The Northern Ohio chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will host its 19th annual Mahoning/Trumbull Great Strides Walk next Sunday at Boardman Park’s Chester Long Pavilion.

Registration begins at 1 p.m., and the walk begins at 2. The event will include food, entertainment and a post-walk victory party with an ice-cream sundae bar provided by Handel’s.

The Great Strides Walk is the largest national event to raise funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that progressively limits the ability to breathe and ultimately causes premature death.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Great Strides. For information or to register, call 216-901-2873 or visit http://fightcf.cff.org, or on social media at #GreatStrides or #WhyIStride4CF.

