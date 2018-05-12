YSU provost steps down

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University Provost Martin Abraham has resigned from his position as provost – which pays $225,500 annually – to direct his attention to the Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center, said university President Jim Tressel.

Abraham has served as provost since September 2014.

“I know he’s anxious to get back to working in chemical engineering with students, and he will also be helpful in development of the big Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center initiative,” Tressel said. “That’s his field.”

The center will be at Mahoning County’s former minimum-security jail at Commerce Street and Fifth Avenue, downtown.

The facility is envisioned as a place where high school and college students, entrepreneurs, engineers, machinists and welders can interact in an academic and hands-on environment.

The training will include robotics, 3-D printing, CNC machining, welding, mechatronics and more.

CNC machining is the process of using a computer to control machine tools.

Mechatronics is a field that combines electronics with systems, control, computer and mechanical engineering.

In a Friday email, Tressel said: “We will keep the campus posted regarding future leadership in the provost’s office. We thank Dr. Abraham for his leadership of the university’s Academic Affairs division and look forward to his continued service to our students and community.”

Tressel also said Abraham’s resignation as provost does not have anything to do with his multiple candidacies for a president position at other universities including Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Fla., and Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Ron Cole, university spokesman, said Abraham’s new salary has not yet been calculated, given the newness of the situation.

Abraham could not be reached to comment.