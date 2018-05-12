Youngstown Early College accolades

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Early College students and staff continue to earn awards and achievements.

Of the Class of 2018’s 53 seniors, 49 of them earned an associate degree. That’s 91 percent, the school’s highest number.

Last year, 64 percent of the Class of 2017 earned associate’s degrees, up from 60 percent in 2016, 39 percent in 2015 and 22 percent in 2014.

This week, YEC also earned the designation of Bronze Medal winner in U.S. News’ annual Best High Schools list.

Schools are ranked based on their performance on state-required tests and how well they prepare students for college.

YEC also earned the publication’s Bronze Medal in 2016, 2014, 2012 and 2011.

Of the YEC students who earned their associate’s degrees this year, 29 of them were recognized for honors or high honors when attending Youngstown State University.

Thirty-one of them were inducted into the National Honor Society with at least a 3.0 grade-point average, and 100 percent of the senior class earned college credit.

YEC’s graduation rate is 100 percent this year, and 96 percent of this year’s graduating scholars have enrolled in a college.

CEO Krish Mohip said YEC’s success is the reason he and the district leadership team decided to renovate the Ward Building to become the new home of the early college.

The Ward Building on West Wood Street formerly housed district administrative offices, most of which have moved to East High School.

Since its inception, YEC, a Youngstown City School District program, has been housed in Fedor Hall on the Youngstown State University campus. Moving the school to the Ward building will allow the district to open up YEC to even more students.

With the new quarters being right next to campus, it also retains the YSU connection. YEC is expected to open this fall in its new building.