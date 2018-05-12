United Way invests $3.2 million into local programs

By Graig Graziosi

YOUNGSTOWN

United Way of Youngs-town and the Mahoning Valley has approved investments of $3.2 million into local communities. A statement from the agency said it is the largest sum it has ever invested in the region.

More than $1.1 million will go to 36 nonprofit agencies for programs that fall under emergency services and early childhood education. Each will receive between $6,790 and $84,752.

Organizations receiving the money include Alta Behavioral Healthcare, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown, Catholic Charities, the YMCA and the YWCA of Youngstown, among others.

The funding will allow the United Way’s “Success After 6” initiative to expand from eight schools to 12. The program helps participating schools provide academic support, health screenings, social-emotional support and enrichment programs to students.

The Success After 6 afterschool program will be available to up to 870 students in Youngstown, Campbell, Liberty and Girard school districts and Youngstown Community School during the 2018-19 school year.

Mentorship programs also will receive portions of the funding.

The Young Women’s Mentorship Program, which pairs middle-school girls with mentors, will receive $8,500 of the incoming funds. The program is run in Boardman Center Middle School, and Taft and Williamson elementary schools in Youngstown. The Promising Men Mentorship, which pairs men of color with male middle-school students, will receive $3,000 for their program.