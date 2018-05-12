Procurement event

YOUNGSTOWN

The city and the Youngstown Business Incubator on Friday hosted a Procurement Matchmaker Event at Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business.

The event was an effort to connect organizations’ purchasers with suppliers they may not know about. The idea was spurred by a discussion about focusing on diversity and inclusion when making organizational purchases, YBI said.

There were more than 70 participants.

New Dunkin’ Donuts

YOUNGSTOWN

Dunkin’ Donuts announced it will open a new location at 3547 S. Meridian Road.

The restaurant will celebrate with a grand-opening week Monday through Friday, according to a news release.

Promotions will include 99-cent muffins Monday, 99-cent iced tea Tuesday, 99-cent Wake-Up Wraps on Wednesday, $1.99 for any turkey sausage breakfast sandwich Thursday and $2 for any frozen coffee Friday. The new location will be open 24/7.

Bank donation

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings recently donated $5,000 to the Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Service for home-ownership and financial-fitness classes.

“We work to enhance the quality of life of Mahoning County residents by providing secure, affordable housing and innovative programs designed to enable residents to achieve a higher level of economic self-sufficiency,” said Jason T. Whitehead, housing authority CEO/executive director. “The home-ownership program educates and assists participants in becoming homeowners and includes financial-fitness classes that cover topics such as budgeting, banking, credit and debt management.”

New pet business

LEETONIA

The village welcomed a new business with the recent opening of Bark Mobile Pet Vet at 268 Main St.

A grand-opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. next Saturday.

The business offers home health care for pets in Mahoning and Columbiana counties, provided by Dr. Margee O’Donnell-Foust. Other services include wellness exams, vaccinations, hospice care, blood work, diagnostic testing and more.

For information, visit the Bark Vet Facebook page or call 234-567-6369.

Adoption law signed

OKLAHOMA CITY

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin signed a bill late Friday that gay-rights advocates say would allow religious-based adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples, single people and non-Christians in placing children.

The bill written by Republican Sen. Greg Treat provides legal protections to faith-based agencies that won’t place children in LGBT homes because of religious or moral convictions or policies.

Her decision outraged gay-rights groups. The Family Equality Council, which advocates for LGBTQ families, said in a statement that the Oklahoma law targets the gay community and encourages religious-based adoption agencies “to discriminate on the basis of their belief that LGBTQ people should not be raising children.”

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 53.960.17

Aqua America, .20 34.71 0.09

Avalon Holdings,2.310.14

Chemical Bank, .2856.390.10

Community Health Sys, .214.36-0.02

Cortland Bancorp, .1121.200.11

Farmers Nat., .0715.45 -0.20

First Energy, .36 34.060.15

Fifth/Third, .1633.980.04

First Niles Financial, .059.700.00

FNB Corp., .1213.400.02

General Motors, .3836.89-0.27

General Electric, .1214.61-0.08

Huntington Bank, .11 15.13-0.01

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.52 0.04

JP Morgan Chase, .56113.89-0.40

Key Corp, .1120.26-0.02

LaFarge, 2.01— —

Macy’s, .38 29.650.23

Parker Hannifin, .76175.120.87

PNC, .75150.960.12

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88159.90-1.32

Stoneridge 29.09 0.11

United Comm. Fin., .06 10.38-0.04

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.