Open containers

YOUNGSTOWN

Police charged three men, including one in an electric mobility scooter, with open container violations downtown.

Police said two men – Richard Nuzzo, 51, of Rhoda Avenue in Youngstown, and Ray Charles, 47, of Garyville, La. – were drinking beer from cans about 3 p.m. Thursday on the corner of West Federal and Hazel streets. Before finishing writing the citations, police said Keith R. Brown, 55, of West Boardman Street in Youngstown, drove by in an electric mobility scooter and yelled, “Leave them alone.” Police said they found an open container of beer in the front of Brown’s scooter and issued him a citation.

All three were ordered to appear May 22 in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Endorsing Cordray

YOUNGSTOWN

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni, a failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate, and his running mate, Stephanie Dodd, officially endorsed the party’s primary winner, Richard Cordray, for governor.

“Rich Cordray and Betty Sutton, [his lieutenant-governor running mate] will help us fight for some of the issues that matter most to Ohio families,” Schiavoni and Dodd wrote in a prepared statement. “They will continue our push to save Medicaid. They will invest in Ohio communities and programs. They will support our efforts to hold for-profit charter schools accountable. And they will work with us to end Ohio’s opioid crisis. Rich and Betty have made clear that they are ready and eager to accomplish those goals. That’s a team worth fighting for.”

Swearing in officers

YOUNGSTOWN

The city police department will swear in two new officers – Richard Blaine Jr. and Christopher Mahinparvar – at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in city council chambers.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the department will have its annual awards ceremony and luncheon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church Hall. Officers will receive commendations in recognition of exceptional performance in the past year.

College Decision Day

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley College Access Program, in collaboration with Youngstown City Schools, will host a College Decision Day to celebrate Youngstown high-school students as they share their plans for the fall — specifically, where they intend to pursue higher learning opportunities.

More than 100 seniors have been accepted to colleges, career and technical programs and military service branches. All have met their senior-year milestones, taken college entrance exams, applied to schools, completed financial aid forms and applied for scholarships.

Many of these students are first-generation college students and are to be commended for choosing to further their education beyond high school, the district said.

Investigating robbery

LIBERTY

Police continue to investigate a robbery that happened about 7:20 p.m. Monday at Plaza Donuts on Belmont Avenue.

An employee told police a man approached her and another employee when they were outside on break and said: “I don’t care how much money you get me, get me some money or my friend across the street will kill your co-worker and the little old lady.”

The employee grabbed an unknown amount of currency from the store and gave it to the man. Then, the suspect told her to go home. The employee didn’t call 911 but went home, the report said.