Births

May 12, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Deja McNulty, Youngstown, girl, May 10.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Raymond and Catherine Mast, Orwell, girl, May 10.

Jaimie Nelman and Bennett Hudson, Warren, boy, May 11.

