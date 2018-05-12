Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Deja McNulty, Youngstown, girl, May 10.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Raymond and Catherine Mast, Orwell, girl, May 10.
Jaimie Nelman and Bennett Hudson, Warren, boy, May 11.
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Deja McNulty, Youngstown, girl, May 10.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Raymond and Catherine Mast, Orwell, girl, May 10.
Jaimie Nelman and Bennett Hudson, Warren, boy, May 11.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.