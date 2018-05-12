Awards given to CTNY

YOUNGSTOWN

Judging has been completed for the entries to the 24th annual Communicator Awards, and the Catholic Television Network of Youngstown has been selected by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts to be recognized as a Communicator Awards winner. CTNY received two Awards of Distinction for Mass for Shut Ins and La Santa Misa (Spanish Mass for Shut Ins).

Racism workshop

MINERAL RIDGE

The Rev. Jamie Milton and the Session of the First Presbyterian Church, 3654 Main St., will host a community workshop on Racism in America, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and will include time for fellowship and discussion, music and brief lectures. Lunch will be provided. There is a $5 registration fee to cover lunch and handouts. To register, call 330-652-5712.

Mother’s Day service

YOUNGSTOWN

The Faith Fellowship Church of God, 388 E. Midlothian Ave., will host its Mother’s Day speaker, Joyce Mitchell, the pastor’s wife during the Mother’s Day Service beginning at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The subject of her message is “The Three Little Pigs.” Special musicians for the morning are Dr. Sam and Gifty Adu Poku, originally from Ghana. All ladies present will receive a gift. Pastor Jonathan Mitchell invites the public to attend.

Our Lady of Fatima

YOUNGSTOWN

Sundaymarks the 101st anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima, Portugal, and will feature the world-famous International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima, traveling worldwide for more than 70 years. This icon will be blessed and commissioned at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Byzantine Church, 526 W. Rayen Ave. The procession and rosary will take place at 10 a.m. with Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. A “moleban” (special prayer) to the mother of God and blessing of the icon will begin at 12:30 p.m., and private veneration will be from 1 to 3 p.m.

Day-away bus trip

WAYNE

The First Congregational Church of Wayne will sponsor a day-away bus trip to Warther Museum and Gardens, Dover. The day will also include shopping at Sugarcreek and taking a David Warther carving tour with dinner. The trip will take place June 28. The cost is $99 per person with a deposit of $40 due by MondayThe total amount or balance is due May 28. Make Checks Payable to The First Congregational Church of Wayne (TFCCOW) and send to Logan Coleman, P.O. Box 114, Williamsfield, OH 44093. For information, call 330-397-9189.

Pastor anniversary

YOUNGSTOWN

Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 328 S. Forest St., will host Pastor George Wilkins’ 28th anniversary with a weeklong celebration beginning at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Friday and at 4 p.m. May 20. The theme is God’s Hand Upon Me! - Jeremiah 1:5. The guest speakers include the Rev. Christian from New Grace Baptist Church on Monday; the Rev. D. Holmes from Christian Love Baptist Church on Tuesday; the Rev. C. L. Ellis from Morning Star Baptist Church on Wednesday; the Rev. Marlana Martin from Genesis New Beginning on Thursday; the Rev. Holmes from Ebenezer Baptist Church on Friday; and the Rev. Larry Alexander from Phillips Memorial Church on Sunday. This program is free and open to the public.

Disciples of Hope

YOUNGSTOWN

Three area Catholic churches, Youngstown St. Patrick Parish, St. Luke Parish and St. Angela Merici Parish, are sponsoring a Pentecost mission and concert titled “Disciples of Hope” at 6:30 p.m. May 18 at Youngstown St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Ave., and at 6:30 p.m. May 19 at St. Angela Merici Church, 397 S. Jackson Ave. All are welcome to attend these events. For more information, contact the offices of the participating parishes.

Memorial service

YOUNGSTOWN

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown is hosting Memorial Services for Miscarried or Stillborn Children at 5:30 p.m. May 19 in the chapel of Calvary Cemetery, 248 Belle Vista Ave. Parents, family, grandparents and other relations of any child lost to miscarriage or stillbirth are encouraged to attend. This event is sponsored by the Office of Worship and the Office of Pro-Life, Marriage and Family Life. For information, call 330-744-8451, ext. 272.

Regional conference

CAMPBELL

Word in Action Ministry, 150 Ninth St., will host the Ohio Regional Conference 2018 with Good Shepherds Fellowship International on May 18-19. From noon to 1 p.m. May 18, there will be a pastoral luncheon and then an evening worship with Pastor Michael Thomas from 7 to 9 p.m. From 9 to 9:30 a.m. May 19, a continental breakfast will be served. Leadership FAITH SHIFT with the Rev. Harriet Dennis will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 19.

Animal blessing

BOARDMAN

Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St., will host a Blessing of the Animals in the parking lot at 11 a.m. May 19. The Rev. Jerry Krueger will bless the connection we have with our pets. Everyone is welcome to this event. Dogs must be on leashes, and cats must be crated.

Gospel concert

CARROLLTON

The Carrollton Bible Chapel, 365 Steubenville Road SE, is hosting a Southern gospel concert at 6:30 p.m. May 19. Two food items are requested for admission that will be donated to the local food pantry, Loaves and Fishes. A love offering will be received at the concert, and a door prize will be given away during the concert. For information, or directions to the church, call the church at 330-627-7376 or Richard and Judy Cunningham at 330-323-9532 or 330-323-5610.

‘One Voice’ date set

YOUNGSTOWN

Meet Me at the Cross presents “One Voice” at 6 p.m. May 20 at Powers Auditorium, 260 W. Federal St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Members of more than 50 churches throughout Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties will attend. A youth/young adult service will take place simultaneously at the adjacent Ford Recital Hall. This is a free event.

Opening Mass

YOUNGSTOWN

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown will begin a yearlong celebration of its 75th anniversary with an opening Mass at 4 p.m. May 20 at St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W. Rayen Ave., with the Very Rev. Monsignor Robert Siffrin, V.G. presiding. This is the first of a series of events planned for the anniversary, with the team “With Pride in the Past, and Faith in the Future.” All events are open to the public. For a complete list of events, visit the diocesan website at www.doy.org.

Anniversary celebration

YOUNGSTOWN

Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., will host its 91st anniversary May 20. There will be a worship service at 11 a.m. with speaker the Rev. Lewis Macklin from Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church. There also will be a second worship service at 4 p.m. with speaker Pastor Larry McCullough from World Fellowship Interdenominational Church.

Drive-in services

ANDOVER

Andover United Methodist Church, 181 S. Main St., invites the public to attend the Drive-In Outdoor Services beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sundays from May 27 through Sept. 2. The services will take place at the intersection of state Route 7 and Marvin Road. Special musical services will be provided by Sound Witness on June 24, Dan Shall on Aug. 12 and Golden State Singers on Aug. 19.

St. Anthony’s Relics

BOARDMAN

St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church, 7345 Westview Drive, will host St. Anthony’s Relics from his Basilica in Padua, Italy, on June 12. The relics will be accompanied by Friar Mario Conte from the Messenger of St. Anthony in Padua. The Mass/Novena will begin at 7 p.m., and an evening veneration will begin at 8 p.m.

Summer camps

VILLA MARIA, PA.

Registrations are now being accepted for two summer day camps for children and youth at Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen St. Children age 5 to 10 are invited to choose Thursday or Friday sessions for GROW Camp, which is a once-a-week gardening and outdoor activities camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning June 14 or 15 until Aug. 9 or 10. Youth age 10 to 16 are invited to learn and use outdoor skills at the 2018 Outdoor Summer Experience Camp taking place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 9 through 13. Lunch and snacks will be provided during both camps. For more details or to receive a brochure, call 724-964-8886.

Improve fitness

CANFIELD

The Ursuline Health and Wellness Center, 4280 Shields Road, can help improve physical, mental or spiritual fitness. The Motherhouse pool offers classes for all ages. It also offers SilverSneakers by Tivity Health classes for mature adults comprising strengthening, cardio, water and yoga. The center also features spirituality series, individual counseling and spiritual direction. For information visit www.theursulinecenter.org or call 330-799-4941.

Summer retreat

PULASKI, PA.

Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center, 2105 Evergreen Road, will host Release and Renew Summer Retreat from 4:30 p.m. June 15 until 2 p.m. June 17. To register, submit name, address, email, phone number and room request (shared or private) with $100 deposit made payable to The Center for Sound Therapy, 7250 West Blvd., Suite 1, Boardman, OH 44512. For information, contact Maria Wagner at 330-779-1669.

The religion digest runs every Saturday. Send items for the digest by email to religion@vindy.com, by mail to the Religion Desk at The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780, or by fax to 330-747-6712. Deadline to submit information is Tuesday at 5 p.m.