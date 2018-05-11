Youngstown air base, Ravenna get $16.2M

WASHINGTON

Two area military installations will receive $16.2 million in federal funding, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, announced Thursday.

The Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna Township will receive $8.8 million for increased base-security infrastructure, and Camp Ravenna in Portage County will receive $7.4 million for a new machine-gun range.

The air base said in a news release the money will be used to complete infrastructure upgrades, thus enhancing installation security, which will add to the air reserve station’s “overall military value” and bolster “the future viability of YARS.”

Man, 59, faces sex imposition charge

YOUNGSTOWN

A 59-year-old Youngstown man faces charges of sexual imposition and disorderly conduct.

Police said Jovan Vuckovic of Detroit Avenue inappropriately touched a woman and offered to pay her for sex about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on East Auburndale Avenue. The man also went to several other houses on the South Side street knocking on doors as well as swearing and harassing people, according to a police report.

When officers arrived, they found Vuckovic screaming and acting erratically, and arrested him, the report states.

$2K theft at motel

BOARDMAN

A man told police he was the victim of a $2,000 theft while staying at a township motel.

The victim said he left the Wagon Wheel motel to walk to Market Street and U.S. Route 224 with an acquaintance when she said she had to go to the restroom.

After she failed to return, he went to his motel room and found $2,000 missing from the night stand and the woman gone.

Police have been unable to locate the suspect.

Fire district late fees

CANFIELD

Cardinal Joint Fire District’s formal fiscal officer must pay $1,887 to the fire district for late fees.

The Cardinal Joint Fire District paid $1,887 in penalties and interest during 2016 for late payments of employee income tax and pension withholdings, state auditors found, according to an auditor’s news release.

Former Fiscal Officer Joseph Sosnowski must repay the fees because payments for penalties and interest do not serve a proper public purpose, according to the auditor’s release.

Records show the city of Canfield Income Tax Department charged the district $737 for penalties and interest resulting from the district’s late payments of income taxes. The district also paid penalties of $1,150 to the Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund for failing to pay retirement contributions on time.

Brookfield meeting

BROOKFIELD

Brookfield Township trustees will host a special meeting at 1 p.m. today regarding approval of a zoning resolution, parking variances on Francis Street and the request of the use of field No. 4 at the township park.

The meeting will take place at the administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

More Digest on A6