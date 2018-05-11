Surplus food/clothing

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., corner of Fruit Street, Youngstown, food and clothing giveaway, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Recipients must bring bags and identification.

Food- and clothing-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

