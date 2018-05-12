Menards to help collect pet supplies
WARREN
In honor of National Pet Month, each Menards home-improvement store has chosen a local nonprofit animal organization to which they will donate pet supplies.
Drop-off boxes will be located near the exit door. Customers are asked to donate new, unwrapped pet supplies such as food, treats, medicine, beds, toys, collars/leashes, grooming supplies, cleaning supplies and office supplies.
Locally, there is a Menards at 2015 Walmart Drive in Warren.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 11, 2018 midnight
Groundbreaking on new development
- March 24, 2018 midnight
Menards sponsors 12-Race at Speedway
- November 10, 2016 8:43 a.m.
Giving thanks event begins pet food drive
- December 7, 2016 12:03 a.m.
HOLIDAY TOY AND CLOTHING DRIVES
- December 23, 2016 midnight
Open house supports food drive for pets
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.