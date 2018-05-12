Menards to help collect pet supplies

May 11, 2018 at 8:20a.m.

WARREN

In honor of National Pet Month, each Menards home-improvement store has chosen a local nonprofit animal organization to which they will donate pet supplies.

Drop-off boxes will be located near the exit door. Customers are asked to donate new, unwrapped pet supplies such as food, treats, medicine, beds, toys, collars/leashes, grooming supplies, cleaning supplies and office supplies.

Locally, there is a Menards at 2015 Walmart Drive in Warren.

