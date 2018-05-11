MAHONING COUNTY

Indictments

A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted these people on these charges:

Jerold B. Wiggins, 38, East Philadelphia Avenue, receiving stolen property.

Erica Kent, 41, Parkwood Avenue, possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools and loitering to engage in solicitation.

Elizabeth Antonetty, 22, Beatrice Drive, Shirley, N.Y., identity fraud, forgery and falsification.

Lamont Chatman Jr., 26, East Ravenwood Avenue, robbery with a repeat violent offender specification.

Willie Talley III, 34, North Worthington Avenue, burglary.

Samarr Weatherly, 19, Glenwood Avenue, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Stephanie McCollum, 24, Beechwood Drive, and Latefa Stanley, 24, West Dennick Avenue, robbery with a repeat violent offender specification and possession of drugs.

Bennie Lewis, 60, Kendis Circle, vandalism and breaking and entering.

Airik Talbot, 29, Sunshine Avenue, escape.

Nathan Selley, 30, Azalea Drive, Newton Falls, escape.

Daniel Boone Jr., 28, Garfield Street, Newton Falls, escape.

Vincent Paul Dimaggio, 48, East Grant Street, Alliance, arson, tampering with evidence and two counts of receiving stolen property.

Todd S. Olivia, 44, Winchester Avenue, six counts of offenses with purpose to conceal or destroy identity.

Willie J. Cowan, 54, Dean Street, receiving stolen property and offenses with purpose to conceal or destroy identity.

Source: Mahoning Co. clerk of courts