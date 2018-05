LOTTERies

THURSDAY’s numbers

multistate

Lucky for Life

17-35-46-47-48

Lucky Ball11

Thursday’s Lucky for Life jackpot was worth up to $1,000 a day for life.

OHIO

evening drawings

Pick 38-0-1

Pick 49-5-7-6

Pick 5 0-5-9-2-7

Rolling Cash 51-4-13-22-31

DAY DRAWINGS

Pick 32-3-9

Pick 41-0-3-5

Pick 5 3-2-3-8-8

Check Keno numbers at ohiolottery.com.

PENNSYLVANIA

evening drawings

Pick 29-8

Pick 34-1-9

Pick 45-7-9-0

Pick 52-1-6-3-0

Cash 53-15-23-26-42

Match 6 2-4-9-10-18-47

DAY DRAWINGS

Pick 20-3

Pick 39-0-8

Pick 45-1-2-0

Pick 58-7-5-6-6,

Treasure Hunt1-7-22-23-30