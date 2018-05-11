Groundbreaking on new development

CANFIELD

Howard Hanna will host a groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Lakewood Homes site on Legacy Boulevard off Raccoon Road at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The site features a new, single-family housing development in the Canfield school district.

There are numerous floor plans available, and home packages start at approximately $290,000.

Phase one of development includes 12 lots, five of which are reserved. There are plans for two additional phases.

Event to support air-reserve station

YOUNGSTOWN

Citing “threats to the Youngstown Air Reserve Station,” the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber is organizing a Washington, D.C., “Fly-in” event June 20 in support of the Mahoning Valley’s military installations.

The chamber said the Fly-in is meant to “help the Valley better compete with the three Cs – Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati – and other metropolitan areas that have been engaged with these kinds of capital days for years.”

The event will feature policy meetings with federal officials, a dinner with keynote speaker Rick Ungar and luncheon with keynote speaker Hugh Hewitt, both of whom are radio personalities and Valley natives.

Register and book hotel accommodations at regionalchamber.com by May 18.

Grove City to add retailer Kate Spade

GROVE CITY, PA.

Grove City Premium Outlets announced it will add Kate Spade New York to its roster of nearly 130 retailers in June.

The brand will be featured in a 3,000-square-foot store located next to Lane Bryant. Kate Spade New York is known for its “crisp colors, graphic prints and playful sophistication,” according to a news release.

Menards to help collect pet supplies

WARREN

In honor of National Pet Month, each Menards home-improvement store has chosen a local nonprofit animal organization to which they will donate pet supplies.

Drop-off boxes will be located near the exit door. Customers are asked to donate new, unwrapped pet supplies such as food, treats, medicine, beds, toys, collars/leashes, grooming supplies, cleaning supplies and office supplies.

Locally, there is a Menards at 2015 Walmart Drive in Warren.

Staff/wire report

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 53.750.26

Aqua America, .20 34.620.44

Avalon Holdings,2.25-0.15

Chemical Bank, .2856.28-0.01

Community Health Sys, .214.38 -0.05

Cortland Bancorp, .1121.20-0.40

Farmers Nat., .0715.650.05

First Energy, .36 33.920.40

Fifth/Third, .1633.940.27

First Niles Financial, .059.700.00

FNB Corp., .1213.400.09

General Motors, .3837.150.88

General Electric, .1214.680.06

Huntington Bank, .11 15.140.05

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.520.04

JP Morgan Chase, .56114.220.81

Key Corp, .1120.290.23

LaFarge, 2.01--

Macy’s, .38 29.43-0.71

Parker Hannifin, .76173.91-0.63

PNC, .75150.760.47

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88161.121.18

Stoneridge 28.960.04

United Comm. Fin., .06 10.40-0.04

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.