MAHONING COUNTY COURTS

courts

mahoning county

DOCKET

Daniel R. Yemma v. Michael Pinchotti et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. James A. Stanislaw et al, order of magistrate.

Tiffany A. Smith v. Sean T. Costello, default judgment.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Ransom Ware Jr., dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Timmie W. Brewer et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Thomas W. Patterson et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jessie M. Fowler et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Ossie Carson, foreclosure; judgment entered.

SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2006-B v. Zacha A. Medina, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Inez Crawford, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Joseph Vince v. Lorenda Howell et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel Patrone et al v. James Place Condominium Association et al, order of magistrate.

Kimberly Stambaugh v. Dwayne E. Learn et al, order of magistrate.

Rachel E. Carter v. Youngstown City Schools et al, order of magistrate.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Kenneth E. Smith, order of magistrate.

State v. April Baird, must enter and complete in-house program at CCA.

State v. Joshua Southern, judgment entered.

State v. Christopher M. Gentile, pleads guilty.

State v. Victor Jackson, sentenced.

State v. Jeremy S. Adams, sentenced.

State v. Jeremy S. Adams, sentenced.

State v. Jeremy S. Adams, sentenced.

State v. Heather L. Barringer, pleads guilty.

State v. Tina M. McMahon, count 3 dismissed.

State v. Robert Cottrill, pleads guilty.

State v. Anthony Johnson, sentenced.

State v. Christopher Gentile, pleads guilty.

State v. Matthew J. Porter, dismissed.

State v. Jordan J. Sullivan, pleads guilty.

Arrow Financial Services LLC v. Mark D. Smith, order to disburse.

Strollo Architects Inc. v. Catholic Diocese of Youngstown et al, settled.

Wayne Gerber et al v. Nationwide Insurance Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Kevin M. Garlinghouse v. Chapman Corp. et al, settled.

Jay B. Sprague Sr. et al v. Nathan A. French et al, dismissed.

Chemical Bank v. Stephen M. Brekoski Jr. et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Huntington National Bank v. Roberta M. Duarte et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution of proceeds.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Michael E. Zordich et al, dismissed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Jeremy J. Grant et al, judgment entered.

Liquid Waste Solidification LLC v. Evolution Energy Trucking Co., order of magistrate.

Ticketnetwork Inc. v. Events on Tap Com LLC, settled.

Ronald Fernandez-Roman et al v. Deon Joyner et al, settled.

Huntington National Bank v. Ryan E. Furney et al, judgment entered.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jocelyn A. Hephner et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution of proceeds.

Michael Drummond Sr. v. City of Youngstown et al, dismissed.

LNV Corp. v. Daniel R. Fox et al, order of sale withdrawn.

3870 Starr LLC v. Selective Insurance Co. of America, dismissed; judgment entered.

Frank Hill v. Alexandria Code, dismissed.

MTGLQ Investors LP v. Peter Plany Jr. et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Arquise C. Miller, judgment for plaintiff.

Home Savings Bank v. Michael S. Jackintell et al, foreclosure.

Nancy Byle v. Ian A. McKenna et al, order of magistrate.

Trinity Financial Services LLC v. Mark E. Thompson et al, judgment entered.

Bank of America NA v. Ben W. Lupo, default judgment.

Nalemn Hasley v. Micquel S. Angel, settled.

Martin Stock et al v. Eric Allshouse LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Shirley A. Antinone et al, judgment entered.

Melissa Nolfi et al v. YMCA of Youngstown Ohio et al, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Benjamin B. Trammell Jr. et al, dismissed.

Paulina McCallum et al v. Kelly L. Kramer-Romain, dismissed.

Annaliese Torella v. Michael Cannatti, judgment entered.

Breanna Wilson v. Maria Deangelis, dismissed.

Desiree Johnson v. Dominique Mason, order of magistrate.

Desiree Johnson v. Jaquaila Dothard, order of magistrate.

Tanya Scaduto v. Christopher Minadeo, order of magistrate.

State v. James A. Osbourne, dismissed.

State v. Michael Shugart, three years’ probation supervised by APA.

State v. Evan Smith, sentenced.

State v. Christopher Cornell, judgment entered.

State v. Tremond Naze, dismissed.

State v. Robert Cottrill, sentenced.

State v. Desmond Cochrane, count 1 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Darnell Cross, sentenced.

State v. Kiernan J. Kiske, dismissed.

Bill Raymond v. Mercy Health Youngstown LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Anthony M. Harrison Sr. v. David D. Morgan et al, decision of magistrate.

Christine S. Habuda et al v. Rachel Hornyak et al, settled.

Kevin M. Garlinghouse v. Chapman Corp. et al, settled.

Jennifer A. Lambert et al v. Austintown Dairy Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Bruce Heflin Jr. v. California Palms Hotel Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Christine L. Harper v. Howland Schools et al, settled.

Marlene Foster v. Diane Hetrick et al, dismissed.

Showmen Supplies Inc. v. John A. Richardson et al, order of magistrate.

Frederick Howk v. Lowes Homes Centers LLC et al, order of magistrate.

WSB Rehabilitation Services Inc. v. Platinum Health Care LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Nicholas Jeswald et al v. Ohio Restoration Group LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Banner Supply Co. v. Ancel Wilson et al, dismissed against James F. Druzin only.

Tamiea L. Franklin v. Jorge Rodriguez et al, order of magistrate.

S. Abraham & Sons Inc. v. Ellsworth Petroleum of Ohio Inc. et al, dismissed.