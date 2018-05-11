METRO DIGEST || Bunny open house Sat.-Sun.

Bunny open house

BOARDMAN

F5RS, 11836 South Ave., a 501(c)(3), nonprofit, no-kill rescue and sanctuary for pocket pets, parrots and rabbits will host its Bunny Flowers Open House from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Participants can meet adoptable bunnies, learn about the bunny therapy program, shop for animal-themed jewelry and gifts and purchase toys and treats for small pets. Bunny nail clipping and grooming will be available and an independent Scentsy consultant will be on hand. On-site adoptions are possible with an approved application found at www.f5rs.org/.

Circus plans 12 shows

CANFIELD

The Zoppe Family Circus is returning to Canfield Fairgrounds Wednesday through May 20 with 12 shows. A number of those shows are reserved for local schoolkids, thanks to the generosity of community donations and Canfield Fair Board. Nearly 2,000 students from Mahoning and Columbiana counties will attend special daytime shows, underwritten partly by donations from United Way of the Mahoning Valley, Greenwood Family Foundation, Youngstown Shriner’s Club, Centofanti Trust, DiRusso’s Sausage, Data Com, Joe Dickey Electric, Print Factory and Gwen Darnell.

Ticket prices are $6 for kids 18 and younger and $9 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online at canfieldfair.com and in person at the fairgrounds administration building.