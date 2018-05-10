Work to begin on Route 11 project

Staff report

LISBON

Work is set to begin Monday on a state Route 11 microsurfacing project from the U.S. Route 30 interchange to just north of state Route 154, about two miles east of Lisbon.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the microsurfacing process is used as a preservation strategy to seal the pavement.

This process provides longevity to the pavement and lowers long-term costs.

Traffic will be maintained at all times.

ODOT said American Pavements Inc. is the contractor for the $1.2 million project, and the completion date is Sept. 30.