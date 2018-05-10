Surplus food

May 10, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Surplus food

Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 920 Dryden Ave., Youngstown, produce and food bags, 10 a.m. to noon Friday. Proper identification required. Recipients must bring containers.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

