A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

May 3

Breaking and entering: Someone broke into a residence in the 8300 block of Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, then took a lawn mower and a weed trimmer.

May 6

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A Hilltop Avenue woman said her 2009 Yukon station wagon had been used without permission.

May 7

Criminal damaging: A Chesterton Drive man reported damage to his push mower that came to about $200.

BOARDMAN

May 3

Theft by deception: A Hudson, Fla., man alleged a Boardman attorney whom he had hired in 2015 to represent him in a civil case tried to extort money from the accuser after he retained the lawyer for another case.

Littering: A man reported someone had dumped a couch, a vacuum cleaner and multiple bags of trash in the yard of a piece of rental property he owns in the 50 block of Willow Drive.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: An Indianola Road woman told officers a man took but failed to return her 2005 Chevrolet Equinox after an argument between them.

Theft: A license plate was stolen off a vehicle at a Tiffany Boulevard motel.

May 4

Arrest: While responding to a one-car crash in the 900 block of East Western Reserve Road, officers charged Michelle A. Ramos, 34, with operating a vehicle impaired. Ramos, of Woodland Drive, Columbiana, registered a 0.150 blood-alcohol content, nearly double Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Burglary: To an apartment in the 7400 block of Huntington Drive, though it appeared nothing was missing.

Domestic violence: Kenneth M. Daviduk III, 24, of Edenridge Drive, Boardman, was charged with the crime after his girlfriend alleged Daviduk struck her during an argument, leaving an injury to the victim’s eye.

Theft: Francine L. DeFrank, 32, of Shirley Road, Youngstown, was charged with stealing nail polish and children’s toys from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Possible theft: A woman alleged a towing company improperly towed her vehicle without cause or permission while she was at her job for a business in the 4700 block of Market Street.

Vandalism: A Market Street man saw that his vehicle’s motor, gaskets and transmission had been tampered with, resulting in a $12,677 repair estimate.

Theft: Three women reportedly stole a $798 flat-screen TV from Walmart.

Menacing: An employee with WKBN-TV on Sunset Boulevard reported a man has been making and leaving a series of unwanted calls and voicemail messages, which have reportedly become more frequent.

Theft: An official with Sweeney Buick Pontiac GMC, 7997 Market St., reported a $1,355 check had been cashed without consent.

Domestic violence: Youngstown police handed to Boardman authorities Christopher R. Rogers Jr., 22, who was wanted on a domestic-violence charge after his girlfriend with whom he lives in Boardman alleged Rogers, who’s also staying at a family member’s Youngstown home, grabbed her throat and shoved her into a shower area.

Theft: A woman in Walmart reportedly intentionally failed to self-scan $179 worth of groceries.

May 5

Fraud: An Ardendale Lane woman seeking to buy a purse and a wallet online told authorities that after negotiating a $1,200 price for both, the seller claimed not to have received the payment she sent and tried to have the accuser send the amount a second time with a different card before she realized it was a scam.

Possible criminal damaging: An Indianola Road woman told police someone without permission started a fire in her backyard fire pit.

Theft: A man reportedly stole multiple packs of printer ink cartridges valued at $5,617 from Sam’s Club, 6361 South Ave.

Fraud: An Amherst Avenue man learned that his personal information was used without consent in an effort to obtain a credit card after he had communicated with a woman on Instagram who requested the accuser’s Social Security number and bank-account information.

Theft: A Youngstown man discovered a toolbox that contained about $1,850 worth of tools was removed from his pickup truck in a parking lot in the 6000 block of Southern Boulevard.

Theft: Authorities charged Rachel A. Chew of Hopkins Road, Youngstown, with theft after alleging Chew, 32, had stolen $159 worth of property that included a pair of shorts from Walmart.

May 6

Arrest: Officers cited a 15-year-old Youngstown girl on a curfew-violation charge after reportedly having seen her walking in the 5300 block of Market Street late at night. The teen also was charged with obstructing official business when, they alleged, she lied about her age and refused several times to identify herself.

Burglary/felonious assault: A Glenwood Avenue man and his girlfriend discovered someone had pried open their apartment’s front door and took their rent money. The man felt the break-in might be related to an earlier assault in which he had been attacked by four men, one of whom reportedly cut him with a small knife or box cutter, he also told police.

Citation: A traffic stop near Applewood Boulevard led to a minor-misdemeanor citation charging James Thomas, 19, of St. Louis Avenue, Youngstown, with having a suspected marijuana cigar and papers used to roll marijuana.

Domestic violence: A 16-year-old township girl was charged after her mother alleged that during an argument, the teen had struck her with a full drink bottle in the chest, leaving redness to the affected area.

Theft: A Woodrow Avenue man noticed a piece of sculpture and various floral arrangements missing from his front yard.

Vandalism: A man discovered about $600 in damage to the drywall, walls and doors to an apartment in the 4400 block of South Avenue after the previous tenants had left.

Theft: A man in his 20s reportedly stole 40 to 50 packs of beef snacks from Family Dollar, 4030 Market St., before fleeing on foot.

Theft/menacing: A worker for a business in the 1100 block of Boardman-Poland Road reported a man had threatened him during an attempted sales transaction, then stole a federal firearms form.

May 7

Breaking and entering: Someone entered a garage in the 7400 block of Sierra Madre Trail, though police found no signs of forced entry. Taken was a $1,000 set of golf clubs.

Citation: Officers cited Dustin J. Martin of Claybourne Avenue, Boardman, after alleging Martin, 31, had a suspected marijuana cigar.

Citations: Police near Erie and Meadowbrook avenues issued minor-misdemeanor citations charging Jaclyn R. Campbell, 20, of Cherriwood Road, Pulaski, Pa., with having a small quantity of suspected marijuana and a suspected marijuana pipe.

Identity fraud: A Rockdale Avenue man found three unauthorized charges to his debit-card account that totaled $625.

Littering: The owner of a Market Street business saw that someone had discarded three couch and bench seats in a parking lot at the rear of his property.

Theft by deception: A West Parkside Drive man told authorities a caller who claimed to be his grandson said had been arrested before a woman pretending to be his attorney came on the line and said he would need to send $3,000 for his grandson’s bond. The accuser was instructed to buy three $1,000 Walmart gift cards before he was informed that it was a scam.

Identity fraud: A Red Fox Drive woman reported having gotten a letter from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services advising her that someone in California was using her Social Security number to file income taxes.

Theft: A woman reported a $5,000 false tooth missing from her Market Street apartment.

Theft: A Youngstown man told authorities 16 paintings he had displayed in a Southern Park Mall store were stolen, resulting in an estimated $20,000 loss.

Domestic violence: Kevin L. Pullen, 39, of Selma Avenue, Youngstown, faced a charge after police responded to a fight at a township movie theater, where a woman alleged that during an earlier argument, Pullen had struck her face, leaving the victim with a swollen right eye.

Theft: Robbin R. Cross, 44, of Wilson Avenue, Campbell, was charged with stealing $22 worth of items that included candy from Marc’s, 7121 Tiffany Blvd.

Theft: A Windsor Road man and his father-in-law discovered roughly $500 worth of merchandise, including a car radio, had been removed from their vehicles.

Criminal damaging: The Ohio State Highway Patrol handed to township police Eric A. Hufnagel, 41, of South Avenue, Boardman, who was charged with criminal damaging, related to a March 4 altercation at Aladdin’s Eatery, 7323 South Ave., in which someone angrily punched and did $100 in damage to a column in front of the building.

Drugs: Police at the Mahoning County jail took custody of Kristi R. McGarry, 24, of Boardman, who faced one count each of possessing drug paraphernalia and drug-abuse instruments. A search warrant at her Edenridge Drive residence revealed three syringes, three spoons with drug residue, part of a suspected crack-cocaine pipe and a spoon with burn marks common in drug use, a report stated.

Theft: Officers arrested Michael J. Cole, 22, of Moyer Avenue, Boardman, on a theft count. Cole was accused of stealing a $338, 43-inch smart TV April 11 from Walmart.

May 8

Theft: A Griswold Drive man reported $2 in change missing from his car.