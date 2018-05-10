Police investigate hidden camera in hospital restroom

Associated Press

MEDINA, OHIO

A hidden camera has been found inside an employee-only restroom at a Northeast Ohio hospital.

WOIO-TV reports a staff member at Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital found the camera disguised as a wall charger April 14.

Police say it’s unclear how long the miniature spy camera was inside the bathroom.

Authorities have identified a suspect whose identity hasn’t been released. No charges have been filed.

Clinic officials say an employee was placed on administrative leave after the camera’s discovery.