Police investigate hidden camera in hospital restroom
Associated Press
MEDINA, OHIO
A hidden camera has been found inside an employee-only restroom at a Northeast Ohio hospital.
WOIO-TV reports a staff member at Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital found the camera disguised as a wall charger April 14.
Police say it’s unclear how long the miniature spy camera was inside the bathroom.
Authorities have identified a suspect whose identity hasn’t been released. No charges have been filed.
Clinic officials say an employee was placed on administrative leave after the camera’s discovery.
