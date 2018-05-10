Schiavoni won Mahoning, Trumbull counties

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni received 9 percent of the statewide vote in his unsuccessful run in the Democratic primary, but was the only candidate to beat primary winner Richard Cordray in any of the 88 counties.

Schiavoni of Boardman won in two – his home county of Mahoning as well as neighboring Trumbull County.

Schiavoni received 63 percent of the vote in Mahoning County to 27 percent for Cordray. Ex-U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich, who finished second overall in the primary, got 6.5 percent of the vote in Mahoning County.

In Trumbull County, Schiavoni got 44.5 percent, compared with 37 percent for Cordray and 13 percent for Kucinich.

In Columbiana County, Schiavoni finished in second place with 33.5 percent, with Cordray winning with 44 percent. Kucinich finished third there with 15 percent.