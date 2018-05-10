Guilty verdicts for Gregory James in Lewis murder trial

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Gregory James, 37, was found guilty on charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder Wednesday for his role in the March 24, 2017, shooting death of Ronald Lewis, 40, inside his home on Atkinson Avenue on the East Side.

Lewis was shot to death in his bed, and his wife was also injured.

The trial began Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

Sevalle Turner, 56, the sister of Ronald Lewis, said she was in Lewis’ home the night of the shooting.

“I was in the bathroom when I heard several shots in the house,” Turner said. “I prayed for my brother and his wife and myself, because I thought I was next to go.”

Dr. Thomas Gilson, who performed the autopsy on Lewis, said the man had been shot “head to trunk” and that his wife had been shot 10 times.

Turner said while she was happy that justice was served, she hopes that everyone involved in the case can find peace and forgiveness, including James.

“I pray for him, too, that there will be a spirit of revival and that he’ll reach out to the Lord. I prayed that his family and that mine can find peace now,” Turner said.

Mike Rich, Mahoning County assistant prosecuting attorney, said he was pleased with the results of the trial.

“I’m happy with the jury’s decision to find him guilty on all charges. This was a brutal murder that came about during a home invasion. I’m happy the family has justice,” Rich said. “The streets are definitely safer with this individual off of them.”

James is also a suspect in the murder of Lewis’ brother, Javell Bates, who was shot and killed on Josephine Avenue on March 8, 2017. Lewis is not charged in that case.

Prosecutors said Bates told his brother, Lewis, before he died that James shot him. They believe James targeted Lewis to ensure there were no witnesses to the first shooting.

A second individual related to the case was arrested, though there have been no charges brought against that person.