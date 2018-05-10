Joann to open new store in Boardman

BOARDMAN

Joann, the fabric and craft store, will open at a new location at 441 Boardman-Poland Road today.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 8:45 a.m. Grand-opening events are scheduled to begin today and run through Saturday, with doors opening at 9 a.m. each day.

The grand-opening celebration will feature limited-time sale pricing, gift-card giveaways to the first 100 customers in line each day and product giveaways, the company said.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Boardman community and help shoppers channel their creativity through inspiration, guidance and quality products,” said Jill Soltau, Joann president and CEO, in a news release.

Young Professionals to host May mixer

BOARDMAN

Mahoning Valley Young Professionals will host its May mixer from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. next Thursday at The Casual Pint, at the Shops at Boardman Park.

The mixer will feature networking, appetizers and a cash bar. The event is free for MVYP members and $5 for nonmembers.

Shepherd of the Valley job fairs

Shepherd of the Valley will host two career fairs next week in Boardman and Niles. Open interviews will be conducted for nurses and aides.

The job fairs are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman, 7148 West Blvd., and the same hours Wednesday at the Niles location, 1500 McKinley Ave.

View available jobs and apply online at shepherdofthevalley.com.

Sen. Brown invites Ohioans to ‘Grow with Google’ event

WASHINGTON

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Cleveland invites Ohioans to register for “Grow with Google,” a free one-day event to connect Ohioans with resources to help them find a job, start a business or grow their careers.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cuyahoga Community College’s Hospitality Management Center in Cleveland.

Register at https://events.withgoogle.com/join-google-in-cleveland/faqs/#content.

The event will feature workshops, hands-on demonstrations and one-on-one coaching sessions.

Geologists: Explosive event possible at Hawaii volcano

PAHOA, Hawaii

Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the risk will rise if the lava drops below the groundwater level beneath the summit’s caldera.

An influx of water inside could cause steam-driven explosions. There’s also potential for ash, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions.

Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes.

Staff/wire reports

