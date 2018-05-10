Plans for Boardman Jeep dealership move forward

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Plans to build a new auto dealership on Market Street moved forward this week, when the township’s site-plan review board approved plans for a Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership.

The planned project has caused some concern among residents of Scotland Avenue, a small dead-end street behind the site, which is at 7901 Market St. between the Donnell Ford and J.D. Byrider dealerships.

Some residents have expressed concern about disruptions the dealership might cause on their quiet street, such as increased traffic.

Property owner John Kufleitner has said traffic on Scotland will be minimal and controlled via an employees-only access gate, and has said his business will benefit the community.

The plans approved by the site-plan review board come with some conditions aimed at alleviating neighbors’ concerns. The township, for example, will install speed bumps on Scotland; Kufleitner is asked to keep construction traffic off Scotland; and the township is asking for a revised lighting plan so no light spills onto Scotland.

The conditions, sent in a letter to Kufleitner on Wednesday, also include routine items, such as providing records verifying stormwater management installation.

The board also asked the business owner to move the Scotland Avenue entrance farther east; install a gate with keycard access at the Scotland entrance; and consider landscaping elements such as leaving the eastern and southern ends of the property natural and adding plants and trees in certain spots.

Site-plan approval follows the township board of trustees decision last month to approve commercial zoning for part of the property that had been zoned residential.

The business next must obtain a conditional-use variance from the township zoning appeals board to operate a car dealership, then apply for a zoning permit before construction can start.