Annual Mercy Health Day

YOUNGSTOWN

Mercy Health-Youngstown is hosting its 15th annual Mercy Health Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St., downtown.

Outreach and education enables those in the community to better understand the current health care environment and “learn of the access points and innovative technologies that are available right in their backyard,” said Alexandra Wisenall, Mercy Health Day co-chairwoman and practice manager for Mercy Health-Youngstown.

Dozens of screenings, such as mammograms, PSA blood draws for men and dental cleaning and screenings, are offered at no cost. Also, spa services, giveaways and opportunities to meet with Mercy Health recruiters about health care careers are available.

A keynote address by Youngs-town State University President Jim Tressel will cover the state of education and health care careers from an academic standpoint.

Canfield school district wins safety award

CANFIELD

Canfield Local School District was awarded the Joan Kovach Safety Leadership Award from the Mahoning Valley Safety Council today.

The award recognizes Mahoning Valley businesses and individuals who transform their workplaces from high-risk cultures to safety-driven environments.

Canfield was the only school district to be nominated.

“We are proud to receive this award. It’s wonderful to be recognized by an organization that is a leader in safety across Ohio,” said Superintendent Alex Geordan.

The award is named in honor of the late Joan Kovach, who owned City Machine Technologies and was a longtime safety advocate.

Juvenile offenders

WARREN

The Trumbull County commissioners have approved a resolution agreeing with the judges of Trumbull County Juvenile Court, allowing Ashtabula County to house its juvenile offenders at the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center.

The two agencies wrote an agreement that allows the Ashtabula County juveniles to be housed here from May 1, 2018, to April 30, 2019, at a daily rate of $200.

Sentenced to prison

WARREN

Donald Painter, 63, of Nash Avenue in Niles, was sentenced to nine months in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to three counts of gross sexual imposition dating to August 2017.

Painter was indicted on six rape counts, but the charges were reduced in a plea agreement.

Authorities said Painter sexually assaulted an adult female victim with an intellectual disability at his home. The woman has an intellectual age of 11, Niles police were told.

Group fires paintballs

WARREN

Police say a group of people fired paintball guns from the bed of a pickup truck on Tod Avenue Southwest on Monday afternoon.

Plainclothes Warren police were traveling north on Tod at 3:30 p.m. when they saw people standing in the back of the truck wearing paintball masks and holding paintball guns. Officers turned their vehicle around and saw the group had fired the paintball guns at a vehicle parked in Shadi’s Market on Tod Avenue Southwest. The shooters were still there.

A man inside the parked car had paint on his neck and his vehicle but did not want to press charges. But officers found suspected marijuana and suspected crack in the car. Officers also confiscated five paintball guns from the pickup truck.

Charges against the man with the suspected drugs are pending laboratory analysis, police said. Information on charges against the people with the paintball guns was not available Wednesday.

Maternity, gynecology services to end soon

SALEM

Maternity and gynecology services at Salem Regional Medical Center are scheduled to come to an end next week. The hospital originally announced services would end July 1, 2017.

The hospital previously said the area’s birth rate dropped 15.6 percent from 2009 to 2017. Officials say the average number of babies born at SRMC has dropped to 1.1 births per day, and that only 423 babies were born in the hospital in 2017, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Also, officials said the early closing of the maternity unit will not change the June 30 practice closing date for Salem Women’s Health Partners.

Free shred-a-thon event

BOARDMAN

To help combat identity theft, AAA East Central and Shred-IT are hosting a free shred-a-thon event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Boardman AAA Branch,1275 Boardman-Canfield Road, for area residents.

Residents can bring up to five storage boxes filled with paperwork containing personally identifiable information including names, birth dates, account numbers, etc., for free on-site shredding. All shredded materials will be recycled.

Free identity-theft information will be provided while people have their documents shredded.

AAA insurance agents will also be on-site to provide free information on how everyone can help protect themselves against identity theft.