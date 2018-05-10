Liberty couple face domestic violence, assault charges

Staff report

LIBERTY

A township woman and man are in the Trumbull County jail, both charged in a domestic dispute that resulted in the man being stabbed.

A police report said Matia Wright, 25, of Northgate Drive, reported her boyfriend punched her in the face, and she stabbed him in return about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived at the home, Wright was detained, and Kavin Moore, 30, who lives with her, came out with their infant child, the report said.

Wright told police she and Moore were arguing, and that’s when he hit her. Police reported they observed redness, but no physical damage to her face.

She told police after she was hit she grabbed the knife and “blacked out,” then stabbed him in the shoulder.

Moore at first denied being stabbed, but there was blood seeping through his shirt and a wound on his shoulder, the report said.

Moore was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital before he was booked into the Trumbull County jail. He is charged with domestic violence, and bond was set at $10,000 after a hearing in Girard Municipal Court.

Wright is charged with felonious assault and domestic violence, and bond was set at $7,500 after a municipal court hearing. Wright also is in the county jail.

The police report says another person was holding their child at the time of the attack, but didn’t indicate who was given custody of the child after Wright and Moore were jailed.