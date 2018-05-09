Woman found in trash can was free on bail

By Joe Gorman

The woman who was found dead in a trash can Friday on the South Side had been released on bond a little more than a week before she was found after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s office on Tuesday identified Sunni Guy, 25, of Youngstown, address unknown, as the woman who was found in a garbage can Friday on Glenwood Avenue.

An autopsy has been done by the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s office, and police are still investigating her death.

A news release from the coroner’s office said they used “fingerprint technology” to identify Guy.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said investigators are still trying to find out more information on Guy’s background. She was found about 6 p.m. Friday after a resident noticed their garbage can across the street. When they wheeled it back to their home, they found a body inside and called police.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik, also of the Detective Bureau, said coroner’s investigators have not yet told police how long they think Guy may have been dead before she was found, but Bobovnyik said he estimated Guy had been dead since late May 2 or the day after.

Court records show that Guy was granted bond April 26 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after she pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony burglary charges from a Jan. 4 burglary in Youngs-town. She had originally been indicted on a charge of second-degree burglary but the degree of felony was changed during the plea negotiations.

Sentencing was set for June 5. There was no sentencing recommendation in the case.

Guy originally had a $50,000 bond when she was arraigned in municipal court, and that bond was continued at her common pleas arraignment but she managed to post it March 6. It was revoked March 13 after she was arrested on a drug-paraphernalia charge the day before that was later dismissed.

The man she was arrested with then also was arrested with Guy on Jan. 24, when police in Youngstown pulled over a car Guy was driving that was suspected of being involved in a purse snatching at a Boardman store.

The man, William Nichols, 49, of Garrettsville, told police he took a wallet from a woman at Guy’s urging because she was “dope sick” and needed money for drugs, reports said.

Guy was taken into custody then on the Youngstown burglary charges, and Nichols pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft in county court in Boardman.